Nicola Coughlan has embarked on a new SKIMS campaign, and she’s sent sapphics into a spiral.

Following the huge success of Bridgerton season three, Kim Kardashian booked Coughlan to spearhead a new campaign for her shapewear and clothing brand.

Coughlan may be best known for her role as Penelope Featherington in the saucy period drama, as well as starring in Derry Girls, but she’s now serving as the face (and body ody ody) of SKIMS’ Soft Lounge collection.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The images see the Irish actor being practically consumed by flowers, keeping with the cottage-core aesthetic and Regency-era portrait style of the Bridgerton season three press run (oh Kim, the businesswoman that you are).

“Everybody’s wearing SKIMS,” Coughlan simply delivers in the clip. It’s a line that resounds true after the quick-witted actress recently had the perfect response to a reporter calling her “brave” for simply doing her job during a sex scene on the series.

You may like to watch

It goes without saying that sapphics on the internet are pretty thrilled by the campaign.

Fans flocked to the comments section on Instagram to share their thoughts, with one person writing: “She look goodddttt,” and another adding: “Omg,” with a heap of thirsty emojis. “Gorgeous!!!!!”

“OMG OBSESSED,” a different onlooker commented, while a third penned: “YES NICOLA”.

“My wife,” a fourth lamented.

Kardashian (and her SKIMS team) has previously been hailed for tapping into pop culture at the pinnacle of online discussions, with the fashion mogul tapping Usher in SKIMS Mens around the time of the Super Bowl, as well as a recent campaign with Sabrina Carpenter hot off her The Eras Tour opening success.

The Long Slip Dress, as modelled by Nicola Coughlan, is now available to purchase on the SKIMS website.