Chappell Roan ranks her top 10 most iconic looks of the year: ‘It’s my opinion!’

Chappell Roan has ranked her best looks of the year, and we’re obsessed with every last one.

Your favourite artist’s favourite artist Roan is arguably the lesbian star of the year and has soared to new heights in 2024 after cementing herself as pop royalty.

The singer has been launched into the mainstream music scene after years of working in the music industry and has received well-deserved shout-outs from the likes of Sir Elton John and Lady Gaga.

Given her stellar performances at Coachella and the Governors Ball Music Festival and appearances on Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, the singer-songwriter has gifted fans with a slew of unmatched looks this year.

Taking to Instagram on New Year’s Eve (31 December), Roan posted a round-up of her most iconic, best looks of the year. Reminding fans that “it’s my opinion”, she added, “Why yes, I do consider myself to be iconique.”

Keep scrolling to discover Roan’s top outfits of this year, as rated by the icon herself.

10. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Chappell Roan on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. (CBS)

The star made a theatrical TV debut on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show when she performed her single “Red Wine Supernova”.

In true icon behaviour, Roan descended onto the stage via a giant heart and sported bridal-style lingerie with her trademark drag makeup, as styled by her long-term stylist Genesis Webb.

9. Lollapalooza Festival Chicago

Roan at the 2024 Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago. (Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Roan’s popularity was first seen in the masses at Lollapalooza Chicago in August, and broke the audience record for “the biggest daytime set” the festival has “ever seen”.

The star hit the stage wearing a Lucha libre-inspired wrestling ‘fit, which featured a pink, blue and silver latex leotard and a matching leather luchador mask from leather brand Zana Bayne.

8. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The singer performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a Swan Lake-inspired look. (NBC)

Styled by Webb, Roan exuded both white and black swan energy in two separate looks by Gunnar Deatherage and The Blonds, respectively.

7. Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Weekend 2

The singer fully came into her own and spread her wings, both metaphorically and physically, on stage at Coachella this year as she transformed into a butterfly.

Euphoria makeup artist Donni Davy worked her magic on Roan (and marked her first ever on-stage musician look at Weekend 1, while she was at it) while the star added six-foot-wide pink, red and black butterfly wings designed by Jackalope Land.

6. MTV Video Music Awards performance

Roan donned a custom Zayna Bayne look for her performance at the awards show. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

The singer delivered a graceful performance after walking through the gates of a medieval castle wearing a knight’s armour.

The custom Zana Bayne number featured a full leather suit of armour, which was “hand-painted to emulate metal with antique brass hand studded throughout”.

5. Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Weekend 1

The star made an entrance at Coachella in an “Eat Me” outfit. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Sporting her iconic “Eat Me” look, the star made quite the entrance into Coachella with the Mariano Cortez latex top and underwear.

Roan also added leather bottoms and cuffs by Zana Bayne and topped it all off with Dr. Martens boots, which is a festival staple, if you ask us.

4. MTV Video Music Awards red carpet

The singer wore a Y/Project gown on the red carpet. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

The singer jumped straight out of a Renaissance painting for her VMAs red carpet look, adding that she was “triggered” by the obvious events of the evening.

Roan modelled a sheer maxi dress from Y/Project for her Medieval Princess look, adding a robe from Palace Costume and Prop Co.

3. NPR’s Tiny Desk concert

Roan gave the Tiny Desk a “Pink Pony Club” makeover. (NPR)

Roan gave her Tiny Desk concert a very “Pink Pony Club” makeover as she performed tracks like “Casual” and “California”.

The star was styled by Webb in an all-pink, eighties-inspired pink tutu and matching gloves ensemble.

2. Grammy Awards After-Party

The star’s “Good Luck, Babe!” cover look also made the list. (Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Taking the penultimate spot on the list is Roan’s Grammy Awards after-party look, which would later become her single cover for “Good Luck, Babe!”

She combined a Tudor-inspired headpiece with a prosthetic pig nose and sported an all-red look.

1. Governors Ball Music Festival

The performer dressed up as Lady Liberty at the festival. (Nina Westervelt/Billboard via Getty Images)

In true mother behaviour, the singer told fans at the event that she turned down an invitation to perform at the White House – all while dressed as c*nty Lady Liberty.

Styled by Webb, the icon performed wearing a Monique Fei dress in her favourite look of 2024.

Honourable Mentions:

Saturday Night Live:

The star exuded glamour during her Saturday Night Live appearance. (@chappellroan/Instagram)

Although it didn’t make the cut, Roan’s Jazz Age-inspired look was handmade by designer Deatherage and featured a larger-than-life matching teal and green headpiece.

Kentuckiana Pride:

The singer honoured drag icon Divine at the event. (@chappelroan/Instagram)

Roan honoured drag icon Divine at the Pride event. More specifically, she emulated the iconic performer’s look from John Waters’ movie Pink Flamingos with a long-sleeved red mermaid-tail gown and bright 80s-inspired makeup.

Here’s hoping for even more iconic Chappell Roan looks in 2025!