Kim Kardashian kisses Emma Roberts in new American Horror Story trailer
The first trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 has dropped and features Kim Kardashian slapping and kissing Emma Roberts.
The Ryan Murphy-directed horror series is no stranger to producing LGBTQ+ moments on screen, from Patti LuPone singing in a gay bathhouse to lesbian favourite Sarah Paulson playing a rotation of heroes and villains across 12 seasons.
Now, the latest season is adding to the legacy with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.
The synopsis reads: “In American Horror Story: Delicate, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott (Roberts) wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood.”
The trailer begins with Anna eating a bone and confessing to Siobhan (Kim Kardashian): “Something’s happening to me.” Next thing we know, spider-like images are crawling out of the mother-to-be’s stomach.
The current series is based on Danielle Valentine’s Rosemary’s Baby-inspired horror novel Delicate Condition, and stars Roberts as the A-List Hollywood star gunning for an Oscar while trying to start a family with her husband Dexter Harding (Matt Czuchry).
As she grows increasingly paranoid that her pregnancy is being sabotaged by a malignant presence, portrayed by Cara Delevingne, she is coached through the choppy waters of international fame and a troubled pregnancy by her cutthroat but ever-loyal manager, Siobhan.
The appearance marks Kardashian’s major TV debut role. Fans might recall her on the big screen in 2008’s Disaster Movie, in which her character is crushed by a meteorite. Following that, she appeared in the 2013 romance/thriller Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, and as herself in Ocean’s Eight five years later.
American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 premieres on 3 April at 10pm on FX in the US, and on Disney+ in the UK.
