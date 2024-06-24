Jennifer Lawrence to star in Real-Housewives-inspired murder mystery movie

Oscar-winning Jennifer Lawrence is set to produce and star in a murder mystery inspired by the Real Housewives franchise.

Deadline reported the film currently has the title The Wives, with The Hunger Games star Lawrence the only name on the cast list so far.

Co-produced with Apple and A24, the studio behind Love Lies Bleeding, Mother Mary and I Saw The TV Glow, the inspiration for the film is the reality TV series, of which Lawrence is a self-professed super fan.

Lawrence will co- produce alongside Justine Ciarrocchi, who worked with the star on The Hunger Games and Silver Linings Playbook, the 2012 drama for which the star picked up her best actress Academy Award.

The Real Housewives franchise spans 11 different locations in the US, with dozens of international adaptations. Each one follows the personal and professional lives of a group of (very rich) women.

Stars include Lisa Rinna, Kathy Hilton, Nene Leakes and Luann de Lesseps, who recently spoke to PinkNews.

Explaining the franchise attraction for queer viewers, Luann said: “We’re women who take chances… they do crazy sh*t that most people wouldn’t dream of doing. People love that.

“There’s a lot of fashion, a lot of statement necklaces, they see divas living their best lives. I think that’s a big draw for gay fans, it’s a big draw for women in general. Women like to see women living their best lives.”

Lawrence, additionally known for playing shape-shifting Raven/Mystique in X-Men, is a well-known LGBTQ+ ally and also took swipes at former US vice-president Mike Pence back in May.

She roasted Mike Pence at the GLAAD Media Awards, joking that the former US vice president was secretly gay and had gone through conversion therapy.

There is currently no release date for The Wives.