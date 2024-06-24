Lewis Hamilton proudly wears LGBTQ+ Pride flag on helmet at Spanish Grand Prix

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton has worn a rainbow helmet to celebrate Pride and the LGBTQ+ community.

During the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday (23 June), Hamilton’s head gear featured the traditional six-strip rainbow Pride flag colours and was emblazoned with the words “Love is Love”.

This is not the first time Hamilton has shown support for the LGBTQ+ community, previously wearing various Pride-related designs, including at the Qatar Grand Prix in 2021, where his helmet featured a Progress Pride flag design and the words “We Stand Together”.

Hamilton kept the same helmet for races in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, making a statement in places not known for their tolerance of the LGBTQ+ community.

A policy brought in by governing body the Automobile Federation (FIA) in 2023 raised concerns that Hamilton would no longer be able to wear his Pride-themed helmets, because it specified that all drivers had to obtain written permission to make “political, religious and personal statements” while on the race track.

The FIA said drivers would face unspecified sanctions if they flouted the regulations. However, it appears Hamilton had not violated the policy.

At the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix, Hamilton said: “It’s well and good raising awareness for things but it’s more about the work that’s done in the background, the conversations you continue to have.

“It has taken the West a long, long time to get to where they are. All we can do is try to be positive when we come to these places and take the opportunity. That’s why I continue to wear the flag [in Qatar].

“As a sport, we have to continue to work on inclusivity. Diversity continues to be an issue.”