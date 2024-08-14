German former Formula One driver Ralf Schumacher is the latest F1 driver to come out as LGBTQ+, making him the fourth driver to do so. But who are the other gay, lesbian and bisexual F1 drivers? Let’s find out.

Schumacher came out as gay in June, announcing his coming out and relationship with partner Etienne on Instagram.

The picture of the pair gazing at the sunset was captioned: “The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything.”

He was previously married to former model Cora-Caroline Brinkman with whom he has a son, David.

Following his coming out announcement, his 22-year-old son commented on his father’s post: “I’m very happy that you’ve finally found someone with whom you can really tell that you feel comfortable and safe, no matter if it’s a man or a woman.

Ralf Schumacher came out in 2024. (Kym Illman/Getty)

“I’m 100% behind you, Dad, and I wish you all the best! Congratulations!”

It’s not just his family sharing their love for Schumacher; Sir Lewis Hamilton has praised Schumacher’s coming out, saying it “sends such a positive message” to people in the queer community, which “liberates others to be able to do the same”.

Schumacher drove for Jordan, Williams and Toyota. He retied from racing in in 2007.

In the 74-year history of Formula One races, there have only been three other drivers to publicly come out before Schumacher. Who are they?

Mike Beuttler is the first openly gay F1 driver. (Reg Burkett//Getty)

Mike Beuttler

First on our list of gay, bisexual and lesbian F1 drivers is British racing legend Mike Beuttler.

Beuttler drove in F1 between 1971 and 1973, a time in which F1 was a deeply macho environment where he gained the reputation of being a rough and feisty racer.

In an interview with Racing Pride, motorsport journalist and friend of Beuttler Ian Phillips said that the racer was “semi-closeted”.

“I knew he was gay, but it didn’t matter in my world,” Phillips continued. “He was a nice guy. He was part of what we were doing. It really didn’t matter at all.”

“In the early ‘70s it just wasn’t a thing that was really openly discussed and certainly motor racing was very macho and it was probably a bit like how football is now,” he continued. “There are a lot of closet gays in there (who) are not allowed to say so.”

After retiring from racing in 1973, Beuttler moved to the United States and disappeared from public life.

“I suspect it would have been easier for him to live the lifestyle he wanted in LA and San Francisco, whereas being gay in London was a more secretive thing,” said Phillips.

“He probably wanted to find his own generation where he could be open and free.”

He passed of complications resulting from AIDS in 1988, aged 48.

Mário de Araújo Cabral came out at the age of 75. (Bernard Cahier/Getty)

Mário de Araújo Cabral

Mário de Araújo Cabral, commonly referred to with the nickname ‘Nicha’ Cabral, was an F1 racing driver from Portugal.

In 2009, at the age of 75, Cabral came out as bisexual.

Cabral competed in five Formula One World Championship Grands Prix five times between 1959 and 1964.

However, did not score any championship points.

Cabral continued to race sports cars and occasionally compete in Formula 2, he took a break between 1965 and 1968 due to injury.

In 1975, Cabral took the keys out of the ignition and retired from racing. He passed in 2020, at the age of 86.

Lella Lombardi is the only woman driver to have scored points in F1. (Ronald Dumont/Getty)

Lella Lombardi

Maria Grazia ‘Lella’ Lombardi was an Italian racing F1 driver, the most successful woman in the sport. She was also a lesbian who was supported throughout her career by her loving partner Fiorenza.

Between 1974 and 1976, she competed in a mammoth 17 F1 World Championship Grand Prix tournaments.

Lombardi is the only woman driver to have scored points in F1. She is also one of only a handful of female F1 drivers in the historically male-dominated sport.

Her F1 debut was clouded with tragedy – the car of another driver called Rolf Stommelen left the track, killing five spectators. However, Lombardi still went on to complete the race, placing sixth.

Her groundbreaking career doesn’t end there; she became the first woman to qualify and compete in the Race of Champions at Brands Hatch.

Lombardi retired in 1988 after being diagnosed with breast cancer and founded the team Lella Lombardi Autosport in the time she was off the track.

In 1992, Lombardi passed from cancer, she remains an icon in the F1 racing world.

Will we see more gay F1 drivers in the future? We certainly hope so.