Comedian and late-night TV host Amber Ruffin has joyously come out as queer to mark the end of Pride month, joking that she “can’t wait to be discriminated against for a new reason”.

The US comic, best known for hosting her Peacock talk show The Amber Ruffin Show, shared a euphoric photo on Instagram on Sunday 30 June to share the news.

In the sweet selfie, Ruffin is beaming as she wears a purple vest top emblazoned with the word “queer” in rainbow colours.

She also shared a series of other photos and video clips from her Pride month, which included celebrating at a Pride parade, and donning a rainbow necklace while attending a baseball game.

“In what will come as a shock to exactly zero people, I’m using the last day of PRIDE to come out,” she gleefully captioned the Instagram post.

“Be proud of who you are, little babies! I know I am! And I can’t wait to be discriminated against for a new reason!”

In addition to her TV work, Ruffin is known for writing the New York Times best seller You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories about Racism alongside her sister Lacey Lamar, and its follow up, The World Record Book of Racist Stories.

She also became the first Black woman to write for a late night network talk show after she began writing for Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2014.

A host of stars leapt into her comment section to welcome her to the community, with Red, White & Royal Blue director Matthew López writing: “Welcome, recruit. The hazing isn’t tooooo bad. Love you.”

Queer Wicked star Cynthia Erivo hilariously added: “Welcome baby love!! Bathrooms are to the left, refreshments to the right, grab a chair. The DJ takes requests.”

Kokomo City producer Lena Waithe wrote “You are loved and seen and appreciated,” as actress Michelle Buteau added: “Love this and love you.”

Amber Ruffin was previously wedded to Dutch actor Jan Schiltmeijer.

She becomes the latest in a string of celebrities to come out during Pride month, including Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning and country musician Maren Morris.