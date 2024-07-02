Dua Lipa has slapped down accusations that she was “too polished” to be singing live during her headline set at Glastonbury.

“Houdini” hit-maker Lipa headlined on the Pyramid Stage at the festival on Friday (28 June), ahead of Coldplay and SZA, who performed on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Despite festival-goers praising Dua’s set, which won glowing reviews, several sofa-surfers took to social media to claim that Lipa was getting her RuPaul’s Drag Race on – alleging she was lip-syncing to her music.

According to the MailOnline, when asked whether there was any truth to the claims, she replied: “I don’t mime.”

Dua Lipa wowed the Glastonbury crowd on Friday. (/Getty Images)

While watching her set on the BBC, one fan wrote: “I might be wrong but it looks like Dua Lipa is miming on Glastonbury. Just looks and sounds too polished to be live. And you can’t dance like that and remain pitch perfect. Kinda defeats the idea of the festival if she is miming.”

But fans jumped to the “Don’t Start Now” singer’s defence. “Dua Lipa is the only person alive [who] could be dragged for singing too good live that people think she’s lip-syncing,” one pointed out.

You may like to watch

Another said: “Dua Lipa just devoured her Glastonbury set, full of hits, live vocals, outfit changes, non-stop dancing and incredible production. She is a modern music legend.”

we sang, we danced, we weeeeeeped and then we partied all night long!!! still on a cloud ☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️ @glastonbury forever 🔐🔺 pic.twitter.com/ZExuQ2DZIU — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) July 1, 2024

Following her set, Lipa took to social media to thank her fans, writing: “Best night of my life. Headlining Glastonbury – beyond my wildest dreams and I’m still taking it in.

“Thank you to everyone who came, believe in the magic because it’s real.”

The singer also announced her biggest headline show, at Wembley Stadium in 2025.

Dua will headline her biggest show to date at Wembley Stadium on 20 June as part of the Radical Optimism Tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am BST on 12 July via Ticketmaster.

Announcing the tour, the “Houdini” singer said: “There couldn’t be a better time to share this with you all! I am still flying high from the magic of headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this weekend, and I am absolutely thrilled to announce I’ll be playing Wembley Stadium this time next year.”