Drag icon, legend and star Trixie Mattel has criticised Zach Sang for not researching her properly ahead of her appearance on his podcast.

At this point, if you don’t know who Trixie Mattel is, that’s been a conscious decision. For anyone in that camp, though, here’s a quick rundown.

She first appeared on season seven of RuPaul’s Drag Race before returning to win All Stars 3 three years later, in 2018. Since then, the Barbie enthusiast’ has enjoyed a rise to fame’s profile has been bolstered by an iconic YouTube channel, a makeup company (Trixie Cosmetics), several TV shows, and a podcast and sold out tours with frequent collaborator Katya – and that’s just off the top of our head.

Despite that, it seems that not everyone is up to speed with the Mattel world domination – including one of her interviewers.

While hosting RuPaul’s Drag Race recap show The Pit Stop for the eighth episode of All Stars 9, Trixie spoke to seminal P!nk fan and Tia Kofi’s arch rival Thorgy Thor about a ‘horrible’ interview – and it became apparent that she was referencing to her recent appearance opposite YouTuber Zach Sang.

“Can you recall horrible interviewers that you’ve been interviewed by?” Thorgy asked, to which Trixie responded in no uncertain terms.

“I recently got interviewed by a guy, who was like: ‘You know, your gigs, when you’re out there lip-syncing in bars’,” Trixie said. “And I said: ‘Yeah, the theatres I sell out have bars’.

“I was like, ‘You really don’t know anything… you don’t know what the f*** you’re talking about, b***h’.”

Thorgy then said: “Just Google me,” to which Trixie replied: “No kidding. If you’ve avoided me on YouTube this long, it’s been a choice.”

Trixie appeared on The Zach Sang Show on May 24; the moment in question saw the interviewer mistakenly imply that she only performed in bars, rather than sold-out venues and theatres – globally.

Speaking about Trixie’s past jobs, Zach said: “Just to wait tables, for instance, takes so much personality, so much charisma, so much one on one energy, which, by the way, that’s exactly what you’re doing to a certain degree when you’re up there performing to a bar full of people.”

Trixie then replied with trademark bluntness: “Yeah, the theatres I work in do have bars. They do.”

Trixie is set to take some time out of the spotlight in her upcoming break from drag that will last “several months”, she recently revealed.

“I’ve never taken a break from YouTube, I’ve never taken a break from drag,” she said in a YouTube video. “And it will be a full break. I will quit social media for several, several, several months. No content, no videos, no podcast, it will be intense.”

On Trixie’s return, we’re sure thousands of bars will happily have her back.

All Stars 9 is available to watch on WOW Presents Plus.