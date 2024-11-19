The Trevor Project has honoured pop star Dua Lipa with its mental health champion of the year award.

The “Houdini” hitmaker is the fourth person to receive the honour, following in the footsteps of Lil Nas X, Janelle Monáe and Dylan Mulvaney.

The award is given to public figures who have used their visibility and platform to advocate for mental health awareness and issues affecting LGBTQ+ youngsters.

The Grammy award-winner has been an ally of the LGBTQ+ community throughout her career, criticising Qatar for its track record on human rights in the lead up to the 2022 men’s football World Cup and calling out fellow artist DaBaby, who collaborated on the remix of Lipa’s “Levitating”, for making homophobic comments.

Lipa’s advocacy for The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention organisation for LGBTQ+ young people in the US, dates back four years to when she appeared on an NBC Today Show segment to raise funds for the organisation.

“Getting to grips with your sexuality can be quite a daunting experience no matter the circumstance, and for some LGBTQ+ youth it can be a period of real trauma. It’s a very vulnerable time and the really sad reality is some people don’t survive it,” she said.

Last year, she shared a message of support for the “free, true and proud” queer community, telling: Vogue France: “Homophobia and transphobia are neighbours of misogyny. Many people, deep down, are just scared of themselves. The freedom of others forces them to come to terms with something they are too scared to express. The beauty of a free, true and proud being paralyses them.”

Accepting her award, the singer said: “I am unbelievably moved and honoured to receive this. The Trevor Project is an organisation that is near and dear to my heart, and I am humbled to play a part in shining a light on mental health awareness for LGBTQ+ young people.

“You are a beautiful, unstoppable community, and I am constantly in awe of the courage and strength you demonstrate when you stand proudly in your truth. To every young person out there: know that you are loved, you are not alone and The Trevor Project is a wonderful organisation that is always there for you.

“The LGBTQ+ community have been my biggest champions since the start of my career and I will continue to fight to make sure your voices are heard, your rights are protected and you are treated with respect for being just the way you are.”

The charity’s chief executive, Jaymes Black, said: “Dua Lipa’s outspoken support for LGBTQ+ rights and her candour around her own mental health struggles make her the ideal recipient for this year’s award.

“Dua sets an excellent example for how allies can use their platforms to amplify the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community, including access to mental health care.

”When public figures like Dua Lipa spread awareness around these issues, it signals to LGBTQ+ youth that their feelings are valid and their experiences matter.”

Following Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election, The Trevor Project reported that the number of worried people contacting them rose by 700 per cent. They had received 125 per cent more calls, texts and chat messages on election day (5 November) and the day after than average, having previously fielded about 200 per cent more in the run-up to the polls opening.

To donate in support of Dua’s honour, visit trvr.org/DuaGives.

If you or someone you know needs help or support, The Trevor Project’s trained crisis counsellors are available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386, via chat at thetrevorproject.org/get-help, or by texting START to 678678.

