The cast of All Stars 10 is slowly coming together, with speculation rampant – and one of the names on the list is currently competing on All Stars 9.

We know what you’re think: RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 9 hasn’t even finished airing yet. But as Australian diva Art Simone once said: “That means nothing.”

Yes, that’s right, the rumoured cast list of All Stars 10 is starting to come together, with filming allegedly having started over the last few weeks – and while there’s (obviously) no official word yet on the queens returning to the Werk Room, the Nancy Drews of drag have picked up on a few hints along the way.

While Canada’s Drag Race winner Venus gave fans reason to suspect she was becoming an All Star after a few cryptic posts coincided with the cancellation of her Drag Con LA appearance, season 14 finalist Bosco also returned to social media after a weeks-long break with a pithy: “Rehab sucked”.

In one of the wildest casting rumours yet, though, season 14’s Jorgeous – yes, the same Jorgeous who is currently starring on All Stars 9 – has teased an immediate ruturn, in what would be the first time a queen has ever done back-to-back appearances on the spinoff.

Guys That Was A Long Fucking Nap — Jorgemosa 💋 (@Jorgeous_1) July 4, 2024

“Guys That Was A Long F**king Nap,” Jorgeous wrote in the post, implying that she’d been AWOL for a while… back in World of Wonder’s basement, perhaps?

She did then also add: “Lmfaoo Jk,” so it’s also possible that she’s simply responding to the rumours that she’s back for All Stars 10. Her name currently appears on the Reddit list ‘All Stars 10 “Disappearance”/Rumors Thread #1‘, but not the All Stars 10 wiki page.

Basically, Jorgeous could be pulling our legs – but she also could be the first ever back-to-back All Star. And RuPaul loves her, so it’s not like mother would say no.

We’ll have the rumoured All Stars 10 cast together ASAP, but other names being thrown around include Phoenix, Irene DuBois, Deja Skye, Aja and Olivia Lux.

interesting recent follows Irene 😭 pic.twitter.com/exivVIml1T — alakazam (@alakazamie) July 4, 2024

Jorgeous has four Beautiful Benefactress Badges on All Stars 9 following episode 10, having gained two after winning the Rusical, and being gifted one by Shannel in a late-season twist.

Elsewhere in the world of Drag Race spinoffs, Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World is gearing up for season two, with nine glamazons ready for the ring for a second (or third, or fourth) go at getting a crown.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 airs on Fridays on Paramount+ in the US and WOW Presents Plus internationally.