The cast of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World contains some franchise legends, two Vs. The World alumni and some fourth time returnees – bam!

One thing about Drag Race; it’s aways going to have a spin-off in the works. The proof is in the pudding – All Stars 9 is well underway, Tia Kofi just recently snatched her UK vs the World season two crown and the rumoured class of Global All Stars has sent fans into a frenzy with the possibility of seeing Alyssa Edwards in the same room as Kitty Scott Claus, Kween Kong and Pythia.

While that’s all well and good, there’s another set of global glamazons ready to jump in the ring.

That’s right, Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World, which was officially renewed for a second season in June 2023, has received its official cast. Without further ado, here’s the cast of queens competing to succeed Ra’Jah O’Hara as Queen of the Motherpucking World.

Alexis Mateo – RuPaul’s Drag Race season three, All Stars 1 and 5

Bam! Alexis Mateo is receiving the Jujubee treatment after being cast on Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World, season two.

Robbed of a top four spot on All Stars 5 (sorry, not sorry), Alexis Mateo was last seen in the Drag Race arena ripping Jan’s wig clean off her head as a lip sync assassin on All Stars 6. She’s also a fierce competitor who made the top three on her original season and the top three pairs on the cursed All Stars 1.

There’s also not a day that Alexis saying: “What the hell just happened?” in the hotel room makeover challenge on All Stars 5 does not make us scream. Sickening, yes?

Cheryl Hole – RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season one, Drag Race UK vs the World season one

The legendarily mediocre Cheryl Hole is one of two of the first queens to return to Drag Race for a second go around on a Vs the World franchise – and hopefully finally snag a challenge win…

Ar Cheryl nailed the girl group challenge on her original season, but was cruelly eliminated by Janey Jacké following a ball challenge on season one of UK vs the World.

Could third time (and a complete change in judging panel) be the charm for Ms. Hole? Whatever happens, she’s a star.

Eureka! – RuPaul’s Drag Race season nine, ten, All Stars 6

Another fourth-time retournee, Eureka the elephant queen crutched away from season nine before making the finale of both season ten and All Stars 6.

She’s got three maxi-challenge wins and the drag chops to back up a fearsome reputation – including a stint as We’re Here co-host with Shangela and Bob the Drag Queen.

Could it finally be Eureka’s time to snatch an extra-large crown?

Kennedy Davenport – RuPaul’s Drag Race season seven, All Stars 3

She’s a glamazon b*tch ready for the runway once more.

Kennedy Davenport – top four of season seven and top two of All Stars 3 – is on the official cast list of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World season two, and that should have the rest of the queens shaking in their snow boots.

The dancing diva of Texas has a total of three maxi challenge wins under her wig, and a no nonsense attitude.

She narrowly missed out on the crown of All Stars 3 to Trixie Mattel, but as Kennedy herself once said: “She’s…. beautiful.”

La Kahena – Drag Race France season one

Following in the footsteps of La Grande Dame as the first French queen on a Vs the World series, La Kahena is repping La France on Canada vs the World‘s sophomore season.

She originally placed 10th on her season, otherwise known as dead last, but in her short time on season one of Nicky Doll’s Drag Race, she made an impact on audiences and other queens alike.

La Kahena is following in the footsteps of Gothy Kendoll as the Porkchop of a franchise appearing on a spin-off; and given that Gothy made it past her original placement in her ruturn, La Kahena could do the same.

Le Fil – RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season four

This Yorkshire queen was eliminated far too soon on her original season, in our opinion, placing seventh after a questionable Snatch Game performance.

Returning to season two of Canada vs the World, she’s one of only two rumoured UK queens to be trying to bring the crown back to good old Britannia. Le Fil has a group challenge win, and fell victim to Black Peppa’s lip sync assassination on Danny Beard’s victory run.

One thing’s for sure, she’s here to fil us up.

Lemon – Canada’s Drag Race, season one, Drag Race UK vs the World season one

Joining Cheryl as a Drag Race UK vs the World season one survivor, Lemon made top five on her original season, but was eliminated first on her return; a decision, we feel, was highly unjust.

The rapstress of the North, Lemon’s unaired runway package from UK vs the World was fantastic, and her performance in the talent show was not worthy of a bottom placement.

This return makes Lemon’s appearance her third go round on Drag Race – something which used to be a rare feat – but is she going to end up as bitter as last time?

Miss Fiercalicious – Canada’s Drag Race season three

Miss Fiercalicious famously placed fourth on her first go round, and won the IDGAF war along the way.

She snagged two challenge wins and fought most of her cast mates, too, making her return an absolutely stellar casting decision.

And, luckily for her, saboteur-in-chief Vivian Vanderpuss is nowhere to be seen on the cast list, so she’s free to operate with as much unbridled chaos and as many prolapse dresses as she feels fit.

She’s also appeared on the Canadian version of The Traitors since her original stint in the Werk Room, so we hope she brings some psychological warfare if she’s actually on the cast.

Tynomi Banks – Canada’s Drag Race season one

The final contender in the eleven queen strong cast list, it’s Miss Tynomi (I know you know me).

A staple of Toronto’s drag scene long before the first season of Canada’s Drag Race, Tynomi was eliminated shockingly early for such a powerhouse performer. Still, during her time, she made a huge stamp on the competition, with her elimination still stinging.

She competed alongside Lemon, but left in ninth place after three times in the bottom – and in getting her heels on for another trip to the Werk Room, we’re praying for a a track record improvement.

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World, season two, airs 19 July on BBC iPlayer in the UK, Crave in Canada, and WOW Presents Plus globally.