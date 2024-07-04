All Stars 9 confirms last-minute badge twist: ‘Anything is possible’

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 has announced a twist ahead of the upcoming season finale, meaning the series is still anyone’s to win.

While Drag Race winners usually triumph through challenge triumphs, fan reaction or even a golden beaver (yes, really), this non-elimination, charity-based season hinges on whoever has the highest number of Beautiful Benefactress Badges.

Come the final, the three queens with the most badges will all have a shot at entering the Drag Race Hall of Fame, and earning $200,000 (£157,000) for their chosen charity – although we’re still not sure what that finale will actually entail, despite being split into two parts for the first time.

Heading into episode nine, Roxxxy Andrews and Plastique Tiara have four badges, Angeria Paris VanMicheals has three, and the rest of the cast – except Shannel – have two.

Shannel has none.

But in a first-look at episode nine, which is due to air on Friday (5 July), it seems that the maxi challenge a Ru-sical based on the 1968 horror Rosemary’s Baby.

But wait! There’s a twist. Because of course there is.

Similar to earlier in the season, the top two All Stars will receive not one but two Beautiful Benefactress Badges; one for themselves, and one to give away to a fellow queen in need.

That means that everything could still change between now and the final.

It’s unclear whether this twist will carry over into episode ten – but Ru adds: “Believe it or not, there’s still a way for each of you to make it to the top three.

“I know, mathematics and all of that – but anything is possible.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 airs on Fridays on Paramount+ in the US and WOW Presents Plus internationally.