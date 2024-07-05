UK

Ex-prime minister Liz Truss loses seat to Labour in humiliating election defeat

UK politician and former Prime Minister Liz Truss is speaking at CPAC 2024 at the Gaylord Hotel and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, on February 22, 2024.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss has lost her seat in the 2024 general election. (Aaron Schwartz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Former Conservative prime minister Liz Truss has lost her South West Norfolk seat to Labour following a humiliating defeat in the 2024 general election.

Truss, whose time as serving prime minister was memorably outlived by a wilting lettuce, lost to Labour’s Terry Jeremy by around 600 votes. She didn’t give a speech following the outcome.

The former Conservative Party leader won a 26,000 majority at the 2019 election but her loss this year comes amid huge Tory losses, with the exit poll predicted a Labour victory with 410 seats compared to just 131 for the Conservatives.

Truss, who in April this year expressed regret at previously calling herself an LGBTQ+ ally, joins Conservative giants Jacob Rees-Mogg, Grant Shapps, Penny Mordaunt and Jonny Mercer in losing their seats.

Liz Truss has become known for her airing anti-LGBTQ+ talking points

It’s not only the Tories who are suffering shocking result, with the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP) also seeing a drastic drop in representation, seeing their total of 48 seats in the last parliament cut to just seven, at the time of writing. 

Since her infamous 45-day reign as prime minister, Truss has become known for airing anti-LGBTQ+ talking points. 

Truss has openly supported banning trans women from women’s spaces, proposed a law banning changing gender for under-18s, and branded supporters of LGBTQ+ people “left-wing extremists”.

Following her departure as prime minister, leading LGBTQ+ activists noted that she would be remembered for her “silence and inaction” on LGBTQ+ rights. 

