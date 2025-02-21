Liz Truss has told the right-wing Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that the UK is “failing” and needs a MAGA-style movement to save it.

On Wednesday (19 February), Truss, who announced her resignation as prime minister after less than 50 days in office in 2022, spoke at the CPAC at the National Labour in Maryland.

She told the conference, which is attended by right-wing politicians from around the world: “We now have a major problem in Britain that judges are making decisions that should be made by politicians.”

‘We want to have a British CPAC’

Truss, who previously admitted she regretted describing herself as an LGBTQ+ ally, claimed that in the UK judiciary is “no longer accountable”, due to Tony Blair giving power to an “unelected bureaucracy”.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that until those changes are reversed, we do not have a functioning country. The British state is now failing, is not working. The decisions are not being made by politicians.”

She continued: “The same people are still making the decisions. It’s the deep state, it’s the unelected bureaucrats, it’s the judiciary.

“And I think what ultimately will happen, what I hope to see, is a movement like you have in the US with Maga [‘Make America great again’], with CPAC, with all these organisations, that ultimately pushes change we all want. We want to have a British CPAC.”

CPAC runs from 19 to 22 February, with Vice President JD Vance speaking on Thursday and US President Trump set to speak on Saturday.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss lost her seat in the 2024 general election. (Aaron Schwartz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

It isn’t the first time Truss has spoken at CPAC. Last year, she told the conference that UK civil service contains “trans activists” and “environmental extremists”.

She also made comments at the launch of the Popular Conservatism ‘PopCon’ movement, a new faction of the Conservative Party she is leading, and described supporters of LGBTQ+ people as “left-wing extremists“.

