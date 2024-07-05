The trailer for season 8 – the final season – of Netflix’s queer Spanish drama Elite is here, and it promises steamy shower scenes, shirtless gays, and plenty of snogging.

Essentially, it’s the horniest Netflix trailer released in recent months.

Season 8 of the queer favourite show will bring in new characters in the form of siblings Emilia (Ane Rot) and Héctor Krawietz (Nuno Gallego), who will “shake the school’s foundations” as leaders of the Las Encinas alumni association.

Netflix’s official synopsis makes the Krawietz siblings sound more like a natural disaster than two school pupils, as the season will see them “scatter chaos wherever they go” and “destroy the lives of those who fall prey to them”.

It’s up to Omar Shanaa (Omar Ayuso) to eventually try and take the siblings down, do right by his former lover Joel (Fernando Linez), and solve a murder mystery in the process.

He’s truly Las Encinas’s busiest man.

As per the other seven seasons of the teen drama, fans can expect the final season to be “full of secrets, rivalries, and corruption” – plus, of course, the aforementioned sweaty shower scenes in the trailer. However, those scenes are fairly unsurprising, given the show’s history of bringing gay sex to our TV screens.

In addition to Omar, Héctor and Emilia, season eight will star recurring favourites including André Lamoglia as Iván Cruz Carvalho, Valentina Zenere as Isadora Artiñán Goldstein, and Mirela Balić as Chloe Silva.

Elite season 8 lands on Netflix on 28 July with eight new episodes, ready to satiate the appetites of the show’s fans who have been watching its drama unfold since 2018.

Elite season 8 promises to set queer pulses racing (Netflix)

Last year, the show’s creator Carlos Montero revealed that it was “time to end” the show after eight seasons.

“Élite changed everyone’s life, there are actors who started with us and it has been their springboard to be now world stars, it is happening to this cast and it is a pride to have contributed to that and to know that they have seen us all over the world and liked it,” he shared.

Arguably the biggest star to come from Élite is Manu Ríos, who starred in the series from season four to season six.