Elite star Manu Ríos’ new Netflix drama drops gay and steamy first trailer

Spanish actor and singer Manu Ríos gets steamy in a new trailer for Netflix’s first hospital drama set in Valencia, Spain.

Breathless (Respira), from Elite creator Carlos Montero, is an eight-episode series that charts the drama and stress of the medical team’s private lives.

The synopsis reads: “At the head of the Joaquín Sorolla Hospital we have Dr Jéssica Donoso, Dr Biel de Felipe (Ríos), Dr Pilar Amaro, Dr Néstor Moa and director Lluis.

“These doctors will be key to treating a serious illness for Patricia Segura (Najwa Nimri), the president of the Valencian community.”

Manu Ríos, Najwa Nimri, Blanca Suárez…this medical team will have your heart racing.



Breathless, from the creator of Elite, premieres August 30. pic.twitter.com/fxkMRsaYUX — Netflix (@netflix) July 31, 2024

As the pressures of work build at the hospital, a number of the team reach breaking point.

Among the heart-racing drama of the trailer, Dr De Felipe is seen waking up from a nightmare, there’s a steamy gay gay kiss, and silhouetted figures roll around naked. Somebody call us a nurse.

You may like to watch

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the role, Ríos said: “Just getting into the mind-set of a resident and being in a hospital is really, really tough. People are going to think about the importance of doctors and [how hard they work every day].

“We’re going to give visibility to important stuff, and the cast is amazing.”

Ríos is best-known as Patrick Blanco in the Netflix teen drama series Élite. He also featured in Strange Way of Life, opposite Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal.

Fans on social media have reacted to his inclusion in the new drama. “More Manu in a medical soap from the creator of Elite? Yes please,” one posted on X/Twitter.

Another said: “I’d watch Blanca Suárez and Manu Ríos in anything. Can’t wait for Breathless,” while someone else wrote: “Medical series + Manu Ríos + Najwa Nimri, it can only be perfect.”

Breathless is set to premiere on Netflix on 30 August.

