Drag Race star Amethyst comes out as trans and shares new name

Amethyst, star of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15, has come out as a trans woman in a moving journal entry addressed to fans.

As Kerri Colby, the ‘Tranos’ of the Drag Race Ru-niverse once said: “Another one, thank you.”

When the younger Colby parroted a popular meme and uttered these words, it was in reference to the multiple fellow Ru Girls from her season of the show coming out as a trans – and somewhere, she’s saying it again, because season 15 fan favourite Amethyst has followed suit.

Posted to the 29-year-old Connecticut queens’s social media under the caption: “This journal entry hits a little different today… I missed being this happy,” a lengthy note to fans details a new chapter in Amethyst’s gender journey.

Drag Race’s Amethyst has come out as trans (@thatssoamethyst/ X)

After thanking her gems for listening to her music, Amethyst wrote, “I’ve been struggling severely with my gender dysphoria more than ever in recent months. It’s something that I’ve always concealed in the back of my mind, and through the years has slowly crept its way to the front.

“Last year was when things really started to hit me hard and this mental warfare has really just escalated since then. I let it get to a point where it was eating away at me and affecting everything in my life.

“I wanted to let you know that I’m trans, and began HRT [hormone replacement therapy] a little over a month ago,” she continued.

“Even in this short amount of time, the comparison to how I felt just a few months ago is night and day. It’s a different sense of happiness that is slowly but surely bringing back my self-assurance, and every day it gets easier to look in the mirror.”

Amethyst, who was eliminated in 13th place of Drag Race‘s 15th flagship season in 2023, continued by thanking her “chosen family” for their “love and support”.

She added that she would be going by the name of Amy when out of drag and credited season 15 sister Malaysia Babydoll Foxx for the moniker, writing, “I know it’s somewhat reminiscent of my drag name but true story – she was the first one to call me that and the first time she did I had this little lightbulb moment.”

The icon has a link to a gofundme in her Instagram bio, named ‘Amy’s Transition Fund.’ At time of reporting, the fund has raised over $3000 (£2,340) out of its $10,000 (£7,802) goal.

Fellow Drag Race girls have shown their support for Amethyst in the comments of the post, with Sasha Colby herself writing, “Love you,” accompanied by three hearts in the colour of the trans flag.

Luxx Noir London, Aja, Princess Poppy, Plasma and Denali were among the commenters all sending Amethyst their well wishes, too.

Amethyst is not the only Drag Race alumnus to come out as trans recently; last week, Drag Race France‘s Kitty Space did the same, to a similar wave of support.

Amethyst’s album, Amy, is out July 19.