Five things I wish I knew before starting hormones as a trans person

Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) is, for many trans and non-binary people, a huge step in transitioning, but the process can be complex and confusing.

While the goal of HRT is to help a person feel more comfortable in their body and help them express their true gender identity, the treatment can have lots of subtle side effects that might not be immediately apparent.

Speaking as a trans woman on hormones, the first few weeks can feel incredible but also like emotional whiplash. Hormones change the way you can handle certain emotions or feelings and fundamentally shift your perspective in interesting ways.

Here are just a few of the things I wish I had known before I started hormone replacement therapy.

HRT is a process

If you’ve ever taken any long-term medication, you’ll know that it isn’t as simple as a one-time prescription, but involves plenty of follow-up sessions and frequent shifts in your dosage.

Hormones are no different. An integral part of HRT is keeping tabs on your hormone levels and seeing how your body responds. This is especially important to help prevent any internal liver damage.

The early stage of hormone treatment involves taking a low-level dose and gradually moving to a more appropriate prescription. It may sound frustrating, but these things take time.

Learning how to measure your hormone levels once you receive your blood test results is also helpful – particularly while under private healthcare – since having a better understanding of your levels can help inform you about the next steps.