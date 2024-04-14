Former Drag Race finalist doesn’t think they will ‘ever get over’ not winning

RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Luxx Noir London has opened up about the disappointment of being eliminated during the finale of the show.

To many viewers, season 15’s was Sasha Colby‘s to lose from the second the former Miss Continental entered the Werk Room of RuPaul’s Drag Race in last year’s season 15.

Despite that, fellow top-four members Anetra, Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Luxx put up valiant efforts.

Before the season final, Luxx recorded two challenge wins, one for a design and one jointly for a comedy routine with Loosey LaDuca. But after performing her solo number “It’s Giving Fashion”, the New Jersey queen, then 23, was told to sashay away alongside Mistress.

Speaking about the moment on podcast Exposed, Luxx opened up about hearing RuPaul tell her that season 15 was not her time.

“I don’t think I will ever get over losing Drag Race,” Luxx said. “And I don’t think I’ve had a chance to process everything that has happened, because I don’t want to allow myself to feel like everybody who told me I shouldn’t, or wouldn’t, get it won.

“I felt like such a loser. I didn’t want to feel like a double loser. I didn’t want to feel I lost Drag Race, and everybody was right.”

Luxx went on to say that if it wasn’t for the top four having to film a reaction to the finale (with her dressed as former champ Alaska Thunderf**k 5000), she wouldn’t “ever have watched the episode.”

Still visibly upset, Luxx said: “It was heartbreaking to sit there and experience it and watch myself, in front of my idol, in front of my mother, in front of my boyfriend, have my dream crushed, and feeling nobody in that audience felt any remorse… or wanted the outcome to be me winning.”

Season 15 finalist Luxx Noir London has opened up about being heartbroken over losing the crown (World of Wonder/ YouTube)

Comments on a clip of the interview, posted to podcast host Joseph Shepherd’s socials, have been flooded with support for Luxx, with fellow Drag Race star Heidi N Closet writing: “We love you luxx-ie pooh”, and Joey Jay saying much the same.

Pose star Angelica Ross also voiced her support, saying: “Sis, you were one of my faves. You could not help that the universe put you in the same season as Sasha.

“That had nothing to do with how incredibly talented you are. You are that girl and the world is yours to conquer. Keep going, keep shining. Live your full f*cking fantasy.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 continues on Fridays on MTV in the US and WOW Presents Plus internationally.