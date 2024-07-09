Everything you need to know about All Points East 2024

All Points East festival is back for 2024 and this is everything you need to know from headliners to tickets and dates.

The annual music festival will return to London’s Victoria Park across August with some of the biggest names in music.

This includes Kaytranada, Loyle Carner, Mitski, LCD Soundsystem, The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie.

While the Field Day takeover of All Points East will feature headline sets from PinkPantheress and Justice.

Other names performing across the two weekends include Victoria Monet, Andre 3000, Thundercat, Amaarae, Nas, Jockstrap, Romy, Shygirl presents Club Shy, Phoenix and more.

Plus the festival will also return with In The Neighbourhood, a free-to-enter programme of activities for the local community and beyond.

If you’re thinking about getting a ticket for All Points East 2024, then you can find out everything you need to know below.

When is All Points East 2024?

The festival is returning for 2024 and taking over Victoria across a number of weekends in August.

This year’s All Points East festival will open on 16 August with shows planned on 17-18 August and 23-25 August, as well as a week-long free-to-enter programme of activities for the local community and beyond from 19-22 August August.

You can find out which artists are performing across the event below.

What’s the All Points East 2024 lineup?

Loyle Carner will headline All Points East 2024 on 17 August. (Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

The headliners for this year’s All Points East festival have been confirmed, as well as a number of support acts.

16 August: Kaytranada / Tems / Victoria Monet / Thundercat / Lancey Foux / Channel Tres / Amaarae / JYOTY / 4BATZ / TSHA B2B Kilimanjaro / Lou Phelps / Felo Le Tee / Taylah Elaine B2B Arthi / Kitty Cas$h / Tkay Maidza / Duran Bernarr / Blanco / Maeta / Nia Smith / Bloody Civilian / Maleigh Zan – tickets

How do I get tickets?

Field Day 2024 announces lineup and ticket details. (Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Tickets for all of the All Points East shows are now available to buy via Ticketmaster.

You can choose your preferred day and select from the different ticket options. This includes general admission standing, VIP garden and group tickets for six.

General admission – £79.75

Primary entry – £85.55

General admission team ticket – £63.15-£85.55

Uber One VIP Garden – £144.25

Uber One VIP Garden + VIP Pit – £165.75

While the four-day In the Neighbourhood between 19-22 August is free, with news coming soon via the official APE website and social media channels.

What’s the All Points East map?

Here’s the map for All Points East festival at Victoria Park, which should give you an idea of what each ticket type will get you.

The map for All Points East 2024. (Ticketmaster)

