Kaytranada to headline All Points East 2024: tickets, presale and more

Kaytranada is the latest headliner confirmed to perform at All Points East 2024.

The producer will top the bill of the festival on Friday, 16 August at London’s Victoria Park.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 1 March via Ticketmaster.

He’ll be joined by the likes of Victoria Monet, Thundercat, Amaarae, Channel Tres, Lancey Foux and more on the lineup.

The all-day festival will also feature the likes of Jyoty, TSHA, Taylah Elaine, Tkay Maidza, Lou Phelps, KILIMANJARO, Felo Le Tee, Arthi and Kitty Cas$h, with more names to be announced.

Kaytranda’s latest album, Kaytraminé, a collaboration with rapper Animé was released in 2023, and featured singles “4eva” and “Rebuke”.

It followed up his Grammy Award-winning LP Bubba and breakthrough album 99.9%.

Other headliners confirmed for this years All Points East include Loyle Carner, LCD Soundsystem, The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie as well as Field Day, with PinkPantheress and Justice.

You can check out the full lineup so far, ticket details including presale info and pricing for Kaytranada’s show below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 1 March via Ticketmaster.

The first presale taking place is for American Express cardholders, who can book via the Amex presale here from 10am on 27 February.

An All Points East presale will then take place from 10am on 29 February and you can sign up via the APE website.

You can purchase standard tickets, VIP upgrades, team tickets and payment plan tickets.

How much are tickets?

Ticket prices for the Kaytranada show are yet to be confirmed, but other All Points East events are priced at the following:

General admission tier 1 – £63.15

General admission tier 2 – £68.85

General admission tier 3 – £74.45

General admission tier 4 – £79.75

While primary entry tickets are priced at the following:

Primary entry tier 1 – £74.45

Primary entry tier 1 – £79.75

Primary entry tier 1 – £85.55

Primary entry tier 1 – £91.25

And VIP packages are also available:

Uber One VIP garden tier 3 – £144.25

Uber One VIP garden and VIP pit tier 3 – £165.75

Who’s on the lineup?

The lineup so far for the day includes:

Kaytranada / Victoria Monet / Thundercat / Lancey Foux / Channel Tres / Amaarae / Jyoty / TSHA B2B Kilimanjaro / Lou Phelps / Felo Le Tee / Taylah Elaine B2B Arthi / Kitty Cas$h / Tkay Maidza