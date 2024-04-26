All Points East adds André 3000, Lianne La Havas and more to its lineup
All Points East have announced more artists joining its lineup alongside headliner Loyle Carner.
The artist is due to headline London’s Victoria Park on 17 August with the likes of Nas, Ezra Collective and Sainte.
Tickets for all of the All Points East 2024 events are now available to buy from Ticketmaster.
The festival has now confirmed the next wave of acts joining Carner, including André 3000, following the release of his experimental album, New Blue Sun in November.
His set at the London festival will mark his first UK show in a decade, taking place a day before his headline slot at We Out Here in Dorset.
Also announced for All Points East are Lianne La Havas, Flying Lotus, Cymande, Glass Beams, Berlioz (DJ set), Nubya Garcia, Songer, Lola Young, MRCY, Dana and Alden, and Bricknasty.
The festival kicks off on 16 August and runs until 23 August, with the likes of Mitski, LCD Soundsystem, Kaytranada headlining, while Justice and PinkPantheress will play Field Day on 24 August.
You can check out the full lineup for All Points East 2024 below as well as ticket details.
What’s the All Points East 2024 lineup?
- 16 August: Kaytranada / Victoria Monet / Thundercat / Lancey Foux / Channel Tres / Amaarae / JYOTY / TSHA B2B Kilimanjaro / Lou Phelps / Felo Le Tee / Taylah Elaine B2B Arthi / Kitty Cas$h / Tkay Maidza – tickets
- 17 August: Loyle Carner / NAS / André 3000 / Ezra Collective / Lianne La Havas / Flying Lotus / Cymande / Glass Beams / berlioz (DJ set) / Nubya Garcia / Songer / Sainte / Lola Young / Joe James / ENNY / Navy Blue / MRCY / Dana and Alden / Bricknasty – tickets
- 18 August: Mitski / beabadoobee / TV Girl / Ethel Cain / Arlo Parks / Sir Chloe / Wasia Project / Infinity Song / Wisp / Towa Bird, / Strawberry Guy / bby / more tba – tickets
- 23 August: LCD Soundsystem / Jai Paul / Pixies / Floating Points / Jockstrap / Nation of Language / Sofia Kourtesis (live) / Eyedress / Vagabon / more tba – tickets
- 24 August: Field Day with Justice / PinkPantheress / Charlotte De Witte presents Overdrive / 2manydjs (DJ Set) / Bambii / Brutalismus 3000 / George Riley / horsegiirL / I.JORDAN (Live) / John Glacier / Mura Masa (DJ Set) / Romy / Sega Bodega / Shygirl presents Club Shy / Skin on Skin & KETTAMA / Tiga & Hudson Mohawke present LOVE MINUS ZERO / Vegyn (Live) / Yaeji (Live) / Yves Tumor – tickets
- 25 August: The Postal Service / Death Cab For Cutie / The Decemberists / Phoenix / Gossip / Slaeater-Kinney / Yo La Tengo / Teenage Fanclub – tickets
- 20-23 August: In The Neighbourhood, a free-to-enter programme of activities – more info