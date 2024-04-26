All Points East adds André 3000, Lianne La Havas and more to its lineup

All Points East have announced more artists joining its lineup alongside headliner Loyle Carner.

The artist is due to headline London’s Victoria Park on 17 August with the likes of Nas, Ezra Collective and Sainte.

Tickets for all of the All Points East 2024 events are now available to buy from Ticketmaster.

The festival has now confirmed the next wave of acts joining Carner, including André 3000, following the release of his experimental album, New Blue Sun in November.

His set at the London festival will mark his first UK show in a decade, taking place a day before his headline slot at We Out Here in Dorset.

Also announced for All Points East are Lianne La Havas, Flying Lotus, Cymande, Glass Beams, Berlioz (DJ set), Nubya Garcia, Songer, Lola Young, MRCY, Dana and Alden, and Bricknasty.

The festival kicks off on 16 August and runs until 23 August, with the likes of Mitski, LCD Soundsystem, Kaytranada headlining, while Justice and PinkPantheress will play Field Day on 24 August.

You can check out the full lineup for All Points East 2024 below as well as ticket details.

How to get tickets

They’re now available to buy from Ticketmaster.

There’s a number of ticket options available:

General admission – £79.75 each

Primary entry – £85.55 each

Uber One VIP garden – £123.25 each

Uber One VIP garden + VIP pit – £154.75 each

What’s the All Points East 2024 lineup?