Field Day Festival 2024 announces lineup and ticket details

Field Day Festival has announced details of its 2024 lineup – and this is how to get tickets.

The festival will return to Victoria Park on Saturday, 24 August with headliners Justice, PinkPantheress and Charlotte de Witte.

Field Day Festival 2024 tickets go on sale from 11am on 2 February via Ticketmaster.

They’re joined by the likes of Mura Masa, Romy, Yves Tumor and Yaeji who will perform sets across the day.

PinkPantheress will perform at the festival in support of her debut album, Heaven Knows, which features the likes of “Nice to meet you”, “Mosquito” and viral hit “Boy’s a Liar”.

Legendary duo Justice will perform tracks from their back catalogue, as well as upcoming album Hyperdrama, which is due for release on 26 April and marks their first in eight years.

While Charlotte de Witte will present Overdrive on the main stage of the festival.

Field Day is part of All Points East Festival which takes over Victoria Park across August.

This years lineup includes the likes of Loyle Carner on 17 August, LCD Soundsystem on 23 August and The Postal Service on 25 August.

You can find out how to get tickets and the full lineup so far, below.

When do Field Day Festival tickets go on sale?

Fans who register at fielddayfestivals.com will receive access to a presale. This will take place from 11am on 1 February and you’ll be emailed details on how to access it.

The general sale will then take place from 11am on 2 February via Ticketmaster.

Who’s on the lineup?

Field Day announced its first wave of artists for 2024 with Justice, PinkPantheress and Charlotte de Witte topping the bill.

They’ll be joined by: 2manydjs / Bambii / Brutalismus 3000 / George Riley / DJ Horsegirrl / I. Jordan / Hudson Mohawke & Tigal.Jordan / John Glacier / Mura Masa / Romy / Sega Bodega / Skin on Skin & KETTAMA / Vegyn / Yaeji / Yves Tumor

The festival will announce more acts for its lineup in the coming months.