Mitski is the latest and final headliner confirmed to perform at London’s All Points East 2024 festival.

The artist will top the bill on 18 August at Victoria Park, joining previous headliners Kaytranda, LCD Soundsystem and Loyle Carner.

Tickets for Mitski at All Points East festival go on sale from 10am on 12 April via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Also performing on 18 August will be Ethel Cain, Arlo Parks, Beabadoobee, TV Girl, with more to be announced.

It will mark one of her biggest headline shows to date, and will be in support of her album, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We.

The LP features the hit single “My Love Is All Mine”, and she’s currently in the midst of a sold-out tour in support of it.

This includes shows in the likes of London, Dublin, Paris, Berlin and Zurich across April and May, while the All Points East set will finish up her European run.

The festival kicks off on 16 August and runs until 23 August, with the likes of The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie also headlining, and Justice and PinkPantheress playing Field Day on 24 August.

You can check out the full lineup so far, tickets details including pricing info for Mitski at All Points East below.

How to get All Points East tickets for Mistki

They go on general sale from 10am on 12 April via Ticketmaster.

An All Points East presale is currently taking place and you can sign up via the APE website.

For info on packages and ticket prices, see below.

How much are tickets?

Following a presale it’s been confirmed how much Mistki tickets will cost for her headline show at All Points East festival.

There’s a number of ticket types to choose from and this includes general admission and VIP upgrades.

General Admission – Tier 3 – £74.45

Primary Entry – Tier 2 – £79.75

Primary Entry – Tier 3 – £85.55

Uber One VIP Garden – Tier 1 – £112.65

Uber One VIP Garden – Tier 2 – £123.25

Uber One VIP Garden + VIP Pit – Tier 1 – £144.25

Uber One VIP Garden + VIP Pit – Tier 2 – £154.75

Who’s on the lineup?

Arlo Parks is performing at this year’s All Points East festival. (Erika Goldring/FilmMagic)

The singer will be joined by a number of acts at All Points East on 18 August, with more “to be announced”. The lineup so far includes:

Mitski / beabadoobee / TV Girl / Ethel Cain / Arlo Parks / Sir Chloe / Wasia Project / Infinity Song / Wisp / Towa Bird, / Strawberry Guy / bby