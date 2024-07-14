Are we in a ‘lesbian renaissance’? The I Kissed A Girl cast think so

From the music of Chappell Roan and René Rapp to films such as Bottoms and Love Lies Bleeding, if you look around pop culture right now, it’s awash with sapphics. Some people are even calling it a lesbian renaissance.

With so much lesbian content about, we asked the I Kissed A Girl cast at the Just Like Us Awards in London on Thursday (11 July), if we are in the middle of a cultural moment of sapphic supremacy.

“There is a 100 per cent a lesbian renaissance,” Eva said.

Amy chipped in: “It’s happening babe, the sapphic tidal wave, the sapphic tsunami is coming. Brace yourselves,” prompting Eva to respond: “We’ll be there on a surfboard.”

Meanwhile, Demi claimed: “There are also more gay people in parliament right now, so we are ruling the world.”

And Georgia insisted: “It’s here for the long haul, not just for summer: years, decades, centuries.”

The cast of the ground-breaking dating show attended the awards events alongside a host of famous faces, including Heartstopper star Bradley Riches, comedian Sophie Duker and Sex Education’s Anthony Lexa, to celebrate the allyship and advocacy of teachers, mentors and young people who have paved the way to make their schools and workplaces more LGBT+ inclusive.

The I Kissed a Girl cast attended the awards event in central London. (Paul Grace/ Just Like Us)

Along with a cry of “F**k the Tories”, the girls offered their message of advice to LGBTQ+ youth across the UK. “Be yourself, everyone’s situation is different but at the end of the day you are loved and you need to remember that,” Amy said.

Georgia, meanwhile, promised: “If you are struggling, it gets better, you find your people,” and Demi said: “It’s your journey, it’s no one else’s. Just make sure you are staying true to yourself, doing what you want to do.”

Naee added: “Be comfortable in your own skin, love yourself and be yourself,” and Lailah said: “Now is the perfect time to be gay, so be yourself.”