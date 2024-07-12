Heartstopper star drops ‘hint’ about season three return

Heartstopper star Bradley Riches has remained coy about whether he will appear in season three of the show, but revealed how he would like the series to end.

The third season of the hit Netflix show, based on Alice Oseman’s best-selling graphic novels, is set to drop on Thursday 3 October.

Joe Locke, who plays lead Charlie, has already suggested that the new season will be more “mature” and “raunchier” than before, with it expected to follow volumes four and five of the books, which includes storylines about eating disorders and his character and Nick (Kit Connor) taking their relationship to the next stage.

Riches, who plays Truman School pupil James McEwan, spoke to PinkNews at the Just Like Us Awards in central London on Thursday (11 July).

“Will James be in the next season? Who knows, who knows?” he teased. “I genuinely don’t know if I am allowed to say or not. Maybe that is the little hint there.”

Riches, who appeared in season one in an unnamed role before joining the series in a recurring role in season two, said he wants to see a “happily-ever-after” for Nick and Charlie.

“The whole series has been so positive – all the books have been positive – about this young queer couple. It’s got to end happily, it surely has to, they can’t break up. I’m hoping they stay together have kids, get a dog, have a child, that’s my vision.

“A happy ending, because they do exist.”

Last week, Oseman exclusively told PinkNews that volume six in the series, which will be the last, will show the couple experience a change and a challenge as Nick prepares to head to university. The author and illustrator also opened up about what it means to her that Nick and Charlie’s love story will be ending soon.

“It feels bitter-sweet. I am obviously very sad that Heartstopper is ending because I love Heartstopper and I love these characters dearly,” Oseman said. “But, at the same time, I feel it’s time. I would never want it to go on longer than it needs to, and I’m so proud of the story that has come to life.

“I think it’s going to be sad to say goodbye but it’s going to be a beautiful ending, I promise.”

The Just Like Us Awards celebrated the allyship and advocacy of teachers, mentors and young people who have paved the way to make their schools and workplaces more LGBT+ inclusive.

Addressing LGBTQ+ youth across the country, Riches told them to look out for one another, acknowledging that the world is “quite a scary place” at the moment.

“Be there for each other because it’s tough out there sometimes,” he said.