The son of Ralf Schumacher has congratulated his dad after the former Formula One driver came out publicly on Instagram, posting a photo of himself and his partner Etienne.

The post was captioned with: “The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything.”

The couple have been together for two years. According to The Daily Mail, Etienne was Schumacher’s business manager after meeting in Monaco.

Schumacher’s 22-year-old son David, who is also a racing driver, congratulated his father for coming out.

David commented on his father’s post: “I’m very happy that you’ve finally found someone with whom you can really tell that you feel comfortable and safe, no matter if it’s a man or a woman. I’m 100% behind you, Dad, and I wish you all the best! Congratulations!”

David is Schumacher’s son from his previous relationship with the former model Cora-Caroline Brinkman.

The pair married in 2001 and divorced in February 2015 after an acrimonious separation.

Schumacher started 180 races while driving for teams like Jordan, Williams, and Toyota, and won six. His brother Michael, by contrast, was a seven-time world champion before a severe brain injury suffered during a skiing accident in 2013 ended his career.

Michael has not been seen in public since, with his brother previously telling German magazine Bunte that he misses his brother “of the old days” and despite “advanced medical science… nothing is like it used to be”.

David competed in Formula 4 and Formula 3 classes in the past. However, he did not follow in his father and uncle’s footsteps and instead moved into German touring car championship DTM.

Schumacher and his son have maintained a close relationship since he split with Brinkman, frequently attending David’s races to support him.

The German outlet BILD reported that David and his mother are not close and have not been since 2022.