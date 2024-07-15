Former Formula One driver Ralf Schumacher, the brother of seven-times world champion Michael, has come out as gay.

Schumacher, who turned 49 last month, announced the news on Instagram, uploading a photo of himself and his partner Etienne looking at a sunset. The pictured was captioned: “The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything.”

According to Carmen Geiss, a German actress and close friend of Schumacher, the couple have been together for two years.

Commenting on the post, Geiss wrote: “After two years, you can finally show your love to the world. I have known Ralf for more than 25 years and he has always been a great joy to me.”

Who was Ralf Schumacher’s wife?

Schumacher was previously married to Cora-Caroline Brinkman, a former model. The pair married in 2001 and went on to have a son, David.

Brinkman and Schumacher were officially divorced in February 2015 after a period of separation and a bitter custody battle over David, who is also a racing driver.

“I am very happy that you have finally found someone with whom you feel comfortable and secure,” David said. I am 100 per cent behind you, dad, and wish you all the best.”

Who did Ralf Schumacher drive for in F1?

Schumacher drove for Jordan, Williams and Toyota. He started 180 races, winning six. He left Formula One in 2007.

He and Michael, who suffered a severe brain injury in a skiing accident in December 2013, are the only brothers to both win F1 races.