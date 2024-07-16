Lovehoney launches huge sale on toys for Amazon Prime Day

Lovehoney has launched some big deals as part of Amazon Prime Day – and this is how to get them.

The sexual wellness brand has dropped its prices on a number of products on Amazon to mark the day of deals.

Fans of Lovehoney can get discounts on toys like the viral rose collection, the Womanizer brand and Lovehoney’s own range.

You can shop all of their products on the Lovehoney Amazon store, including the Prime Day deals.

The Prime Day sale is taking place across 16-17 July, so you’ve got plenty of time to bag up to 50 percent off Lovehoney products.

This includes the viral rose toys, with the clitoral sucking toy with g-spot vibrator or love egg vibrator for £41.99 each instead of £59.99 each.

The viral rose toys are featured in the Prime Day sale. (Lovehoney/Amazon)

The latest launch from Womanizer, the Air Clitoral Stimulator, is also featured in the Prime Day sale, down to £151.20 from £189.

The Prime Day sale is available exclusively to Amazon Prime customers, and you can sign up via the website.

If you’re already a Prime member, then you can start shopping all the deals from 16 July, and if you’re not you can sign up now so you can access them.

A membership is available with a 30-day free trial, which includes access to the Prime Day Deals, and is then £8.99 per month.

Ahead of the sale, you can check out some of the best Lovehoney deals below.

Toys from the viral rose collection:

Fan favourites from Womanizer:

Vibrators:

Cockrings, buttplugs and strap-ons:

Couples collections:

Lovehoney Wild Weekend Adult Sex Toy Kit: was £79.99, now £55.99

Toys for beginners to try:

To shop all of the deals and the whole Lovehoney collection, head to their store on Amazon.