Funko Pop! launches a huge sale as part of Amazon Prime Day.

Funko Pop! has launched a huge sale on its vinyl figures as part of Amazon Prime Day – and this is everything you need to know.

The collectibles have been discounted up to 50 percent, including some of the most popular ranges from Star Wars, Marvel, DC and Disney.

The sale is taking place across 8-9 October and you can shop all of the deals on the Funko Pop! Prime Day store.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Some highlights include Scarlet Witch from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which was £24.78 and is now priced at £17.99.

Fans of Marvel and DC can get some big deals during Amazon Prime Day.

There’s also a Batman collectible from the Pop! Heroes range, which was priced at £100 and has dropped to £56.99 in the Prime Day sale.

You may like to watch

Fans of Disney can get themselves a number of deals, with the four-pack Winnie the Pooh set priced at £23.49 instead of £36.58.

While the Amazon exclusive VHS Covers of Hercules and The Emperor’s New Groove featuring figurines of Hercules and Kuzco, which are both more than 50 percent off in the sale.

The Funko Pop! figures of Hercules and The Emperor’s New Groove are in the sale.

Other Disney highlights include Hannah Montana, a set featuring Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Daisy, Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Other collections with big discounts for Amazon Prime Day include Star Wars characters, and The House of Dragon series.

Fans of the popular Netflix show, Wednesday starring Jenna Oretga can get their hands on a figurine of the iconic Addams Family member for £9.49 in the sale, while a Lizzie McGuire figurine (complete with a mini cartoon version like in the series) is priced at £11.04 for Prime Day.

There’s hundreds of figurines, key rings and other accessories to choose from between 8-9 October and you can shop the full sale at Funko Pop!’s Prime Day page.