Lovehoney launches huge sale with up to 70 percent off
Lovehoney has announced a sale, with some of its biggest discounts ever on sex toys, lingerie and more.
The sexual wellness brand is offering up to 70 per cent off on products as part of its spring sale.
The deals are available from 8-29 April and you can shop them at lovehoney.com.
The deals include the lowest ever prices on a number of products, with Womanizer’s Clitoral Suction Stimulator priced at £59.99 instead of £119.
Another is Womanizer’s OG Pleasure Air G-Spot Stimulator, which is 69 per cent off in the sale at £54.99.
There’s also a discount on the Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Masturbator for people with penises, which is priced at £54.99 instead of £74.99.
While a 12-piece calendar is down 68 percent to £64.99 featuring a Lovehoney Dream Wand worth £69.99 alone, alongside a bullet vibrator, body massager and oils.
You can find out more of the biggest deals from Lovehoney’s spring sale below.
Lovehoney deals
These are some highlights from the latest Lovehoney sale, which includes some of the biggest ever discounts on a number of products.
You can check out the list below and shop them all, plus more at lovehoney.com.
- Lovehoney Gyr8tor 2 Set with Ribbed and Suction Attachments – was £129.99, now £39.99 (69 per cent off)
- Womanizer Marilyn Monroe™ Special Edition Clitoral Suction Stimulator – was £119, now £59.99 (50 per cent off)
- Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl Rechargeable G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator – was £79.99, now £64.99 (19 per cent off)
- Womanizer X Lovehoney Starlet Black – was £69,99, now £42.99 (39 per cent off)
- Lovehoney Rose Glow 2-in-1 Clitoral Suction Stimulator with Egg Vibrator – was £59.99, now £49.99 (17 per cent off)
- Lovehoney Dare Discreet Necklace Vibrator – was £59.99, now £17.99 (70 per cent off)
- Womanizer OG Purple Pleasure Air G-Spot Stimulator – was £179.99, now £54.99 (69 per cent off)
- BASICS Mini Vibrator Silver 5 Inch – was £9.99, now £2.99 (70 per cent off)
- Womanizer Wave Shower Head – was £99.99, now £79.99 (20 per cent off)
- ROMP Switch X Clitoral Suction Stimulator – was £34,99, now £29.99 (14 per cent off)
- Lovehoney Indulge G-Spot and Clitoral Suction Stimulator – was £69.99, now £59.99 (14 per cent off)
- Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator – was £74.99, now £54.99 (27 per cent off)
- Desire Luxury Rechargeable Remote Control Love Egg Vibrator – was £69.99, now £42.99 (39 per cent off)
- Lovehoney Dream Wand Sex Toy Calendar (12 piece) – was £205.99, now £64.99 (68 per cent off)
- Lovehoney Couple’s Pleasure Kit (5 Piece) – was £29.99, now £8.99 (70 per cent off)
