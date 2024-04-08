Lovehoney launches huge sale with up to 70 percent off.

Lovehoney has announced a sale, with some of its biggest discounts ever on sex toys, lingerie and more.

The sexual wellness brand is offering up to 70 per cent off on products as part of its spring sale.

The deals are available from 8-29 April and you can shop them at lovehoney.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The deals include the lowest ever prices on a number of products, with Womanizer’s Clitoral Suction Stimulator priced at £59.99 instead of £119.

Another is Womanizer’s OG Pleasure Air G-Spot Stimulator, which is 69 per cent off in the sale at £54.99.

There’s also a discount on the Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Masturbator for people with penises, which is priced at £54.99 instead of £74.99.

While a 12-piece calendar is down 68 percent to £64.99 featuring a Lovehoney Dream Wand worth £69.99 alone, alongside a bullet vibrator, body massager and oils.

You can find out more of the biggest deals from Lovehoney’s spring sale below.

Lovehoney deals

These are some highlights from the latest Lovehoney sale, which includes some of the biggest ever discounts on a number of products.

You can check out the list below and shop them all, plus more at lovehoney.com.