Kaytranda announces US and Canada dates on ‘Timeless Tour’

Kaytranada has announced a 2024 headliner North American tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will perform a string of shows across the US and Canada as part of the Timeless Tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 19 July via Ticketmaster.

The North American leg of the tour will begin on 14 September in Vancouver and head to the likes of Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston and New York City.

He’ll then perform dates in Austin, Atlanta and finish up in Los Angeles on 26 October, with “more dates coming soon”.

The tour will see him joined by the likes of Channel Tres, Amaarae and Sam Gellaitry across select dates.

It’ll be in support of his recently released album, Timeless, which features singles “Drip Sweat”, “Lover/Friend” and “Stuntin”.

The LP also features collaborations with the likes of PinkPantheress, Thundercat, Childish Gambino and Mariah the Scientist.

This summer he will also headline a huge London show as part of All Points East festival at Victoria Park.

He’ll be joined by the likes of Victoria Monet, Tems, Thundercat, Amaarae, Channel Tres, Lancey Foux and more on the lineup on 16 August.

You can find out how to get Kaytranada tickets for his upcoming North American tour dates below.

How to get Kaytranada tickets for his 2024 tour?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 19 July via Ticketmaster.

An artist presale takes place from 10am local time on 18 July. Fans can sign up to this via kaytranada.com/tour. You’ll receive details on how to access this via email.

A Ticketmaster presale then takes place from 12pm local time on 18 July. This is available to those with a Ticketmaster account, just sign up or log in to access tickets.

You can check your local listing below for more presale details.