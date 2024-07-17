Republican Lauren Boebert has said both Donald Trump and Jesus are both victims of cancel culture, following the attempted assassination of the former president.

While fellow Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene previously likened Trump to famous “persecuted” figures from history, including Nelson Mandela, Boebert went a bit further.

The Colorado Republican, who is no stranger to cancel culture after famously being kicked out of a Denver theatre during a performance of Beetlejuice last year, expressed her views on X/Twitter.

During a live stream, the Trump devotee ranted about truth, comparing Jesus to Trump.

‘The enemy hates the truth’

“We have to speak the truth. The enemy hates the truth. And every time you speak it, he is going to try and silence you,” Boebert said. “This censorship, the silencing of those who speak the truth, it’s nothing new. Cancel culture is nothing new, you cannot cancel who God has called. They tried to cancel Jesus.

“You can’t cancel God. Jesus laid down his own life. No one took his life, he laid that down for you and for me.”

You may like to watch

She added that “history repeats itself” in a seeming comparison between Christ’s crucifixion and the failed attempt on Trump’s life.

It’s only a matter of time before MAGA begins to literally pray to Trump as their new god and messiah. — Meacham 🌊 🌊 (@MeachamDr) July 15, 2024

Boebert’s comparison is likely to be met with Trump’s approval.

Last October, Trump said he backed Jesus to become the next speaker in the House of Representatives following the historic ousting of anti-LGBTQ+ congressman Kevin McCarthy.

Saturday’s (13 July) attempted assassination of Trump claimed the life of volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore, who “dived on his family” to protect them and was hit by a bullet, the BBC reported. He had two daughters.

David Dutch and James Copenhaver were critically injured during the Trump campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Both were said to be in a stable position in hospital on Sunday.

A bullet, one of six shots said to have been fired, grazed the ear of former president Trump

Registered Republican Thomas Matthew Crooks has been named as the gunman. He was shot dead by a Secret Service agent.