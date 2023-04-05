Marjorie Taylor Greene compares Donald Trump to Nelson Mandela and Jesus. Yes, Jesus

Controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene likened Donald Trump to famous “persecuted” figures from history – including Nelson Mandela and Jesus – as he became the first former US president to face a criminal trial.

On Tuesday (4 April) Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts as he appeared in a courthouse in New York City.

The allegations relate to falsifying business documents to cover up a $130,000 hush-money payment to adult film address Stormy Daniels, to conceal allegations she had an affair with the business mogul in 2007.

Outside the courthouse, anti-Trump protesters gathered in force to demonstrate against him while notable Republican figures turned out to support the disgraced former president.

Greene and George Santos, who have both courted controversy for different reasons, made appearances outside the courthouse to address the crowd and waiting media.

In an interview with conservative media outlet Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), Georgia representative Greene compared Trump to Nelson Mandela and Jesus.

‘He’s done nothing wrong’

“President Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today,” the GOP representative said.

“Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus, Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government.

“There have been many people throughout history that have been arrested and persecuted by radical corrupt governments and it’s beginning today in New York City.

“I just can’t believe it’s happening but I’ll always support him. He’s done nothing wrong.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA): “Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today. Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus! Jesus was arrested and murdered.” pic.twitter.com/dSOeHvRnDE — The Recount (@therecount) April 4, 2023

Prior to the interview, Marjorie Taylor Greene used a megaphone outside the court to slam the Democrats while making reference to foetuses and trans people.

She said: “Democrats are the party of violence.

“They are the party that enabled and funded and cheered for violent riots all through 2020 and they allowed cities to be burned, two billion dollars worth of damage.

“That’s the Democrat Party. We’re the party of peace. we’re the party that wants to protect the lives of the unborn.

“We’re the party of male and female, two genders only.”

Greene went on to say that the Republicans will bring “peace to the world” like “president Trump did”.

As reported by the Advocate, while outside the courthouse Santos was questioned by a journalist if the former president should be held accountable and if presidents are above the law.

“No. But is this DA going to start criminalising criminals?” the publication quoted the New York representative, who is being investigated himself, as saying.

“Where’s Hunter Biden’s indictment? Two years of a laptop full of treasure trove of crime,” he continued.