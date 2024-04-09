Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert has allegedly been causing more chaos, this time at a Republican Christmas event where witnesses have claimed she was refused alcohol and asked to stop trying to taking selfies with Donald Trump.

Lauren Boebert, who is known for her a pro-gun, anti-LGBTQ+ remarks, was infamously kicked out of a Denver theatre in late 2023 after being disruptive during a showing of the musical Beetlejuice.

She was also captured on CCTV vaping during the performance and fondling her male companion.

Now, CNN has spoken to several witnesses who say they saw Boebert at the New York Young Republican Club’s Manhattan gala in December.

The witnesses claim the politician was refused alcohol by a server, who believed she had been over-served, and that members of the Secret Service had to stop her from interfering with the event’s guest of honour, Donald Trump, who was sat on her table.

PinkNews has contacted Boebert’s office and the Trump campaign for comment.

Boebert’s allies told CNN her “boisterous and loud personality can sometimes be misconstrued, especially by people who don’t know her well”.

Gavin Wax, president of the New York Young Republican Club, told The Independent: “If you’re asking if Congresswoman Boebert had a good time at one of our galas, the answer is ‘I hope so’.

“Everyone knows the New York Young Republican Club throws the best galas. Congresswoman Boebert was in NYC for a good time not a long time. We will happily welcome her back this year.”

Boebert underwent emergency surgery earlier this month to remove a blood clot after being been diagnosed with rare vascular disorder, May-Thurner syndrome.

May-Thurner syndrome occurs when the left iliac vein, which carries blood from the left leg to the heart, is compressed by the right iliac artery where they cross in the pelvis, according to the Cleveland Clinic. This can impede blood flow to the heart.

After generating headlines last year following the Beetlejuice incident, Boebert issued an apology, acknowledging she was “maybe overtly animated.”

She has since tried to make light of the situation. In an interview with The Washington Post, while discussing her recent decision to move electoral districts, she said: “People were freaking out about me dancing in the seat at Beetlejuice… Well, they should see me in church.”