Lauren Boebert has been sarcastically hailed as “mother of the year” after she attended Donald Trump’s hush-money trial in New York, but not her teenage son’s own court appearance.

The Colorado Republican, who was allegedly refused alcohol and asked to stop trying to taking selfies with Trump a Republican Christmas event last year, made sure she supported the former president at his trial this week, but was nowhere to be seen when her own son Tyler appeared in court last week.

Boebert posted a message of support for Trump on X/Twitter, during his trial in Manhattan, which she called a “pathetic political witch hunt”.

Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to deals with his former attorney Michael Cohen. He is also accused of paying Cohen to cover up his alleged affair with former porn star, Stormy Daniels.

Comments under the post have criticised Boebert, with one person writing: “Your values are on full display.”

Another X/Twitter users made a jibe about Boebert infamously being kicked out of a Denver theatre in 2023 after being disruptive during a showing of the musical Beetlejuice. She was also captured on CCTV vaping during the performance and seemingly fondling her male companion.

“I understand that you are in the courtroom for the Trump trial today. Is it true that Judge Merchan said you had to keep your hands where they could be seen at all times?” the social media user joked.

Another mocked her as “mother of the year”.

Someone else asked: “Aren’t you at the wrong courthouse? Isn’t your son in court today?”

Police in Rifle, Colorado, confirmed on Facebook in February that Boebert’s 19-year-old son had been arrested “after a recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts”.

He faces 22 charges: four felony counts of criminal possession of ID documents, one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony, and more than 15 additional misdemeanour and petty offences, according to police.

Tyler Boebert appeared in court but his mother wasn’t there to support him. (Rifle Police Department)

Appearing in court on 9 May, Tyler told the judge he hadn’t yet secured a private lawyer or filed to apply for a public defender because of the “prices”.

His mother previously said that he “has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track”.