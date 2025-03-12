Republican Lauren Boebert has been blasted for making a “racist” comment about a disabled Black congressman who she called a “pimp”.

Colorado representative Lauren Boebert, perhaps best-known for the infamous Beetlejuice groping incident that led to her removal from a theatre, has been condemned for making the comment about Democrat Al Green.

Speaking to Real America’s Voice, Boebert said: “Al Green was given multiple opportunities to stand down, to sit down, to behave, to show decorum, and he did not. For him to shake his pimp cane at president Trump was absolutely abhorrent.”

Texas politician Green uses a cane to assist with walking, while a pimp cane is a decorative accessory. He shook it while repeatedly shouting: “He has no mandate,” to oppose cuts to Medicare, a federal health programme that assists low-income Americans, during Trump’s recent speech to a joint meeting of congress.

Green was censured by the conservative-leaning house following his protest.

Al Green oppossed president Trump’s plans. (Win McNamee / POOL / AFP) (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Boebert’s comments have been condemned on social media. One person wrote on X/Twitter that they were “tired of the causal racism being accepted by elected representatives, adding: “Enough is enough.”

Others directed jibes at Boebert for knowing what a pimp cane is, following her ejection from Beetlejuice. The right-wing politician was kicked out of a performance of the family-friendly musical Beetlejuice at the Buell Theater in Denver on 10 September 2023.

CCTV footage taken inside the theatre’s auditorium shows the Colorado representative and her male companion fondling each other, taking photographs with the flash on and vaping during the performance.

saying this after shaking another mans pimp cane at beetlejuice is diabolical https://t.co/t3i2QuxbbA — mrs info (@mrsinfo_) March 8, 2025

You may like to watch

Democratic representative Chrissy Houlahan has introduced a resolution to censure Boebert.

“The words of the representative from Colorado are disparaging, derogatory and racist toward another colleague, and are a breach of proper conduct and decorum of the US House of Representatives,” the resolution – which is unlikely to pass in the Republican-controlled chamber – reads.

Lauren Boebert is well known for her staunchly anti-LGBTQ+ stance. Earlier this year, she was left red-faced after reportedly wrongly accusing a cisgender woman of being trans congresswoman Sarah McBride.

Boebert also demeaned queer parenting in 2021 after she sneered at gay US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg taking parental leave, saying he was using the time to “figure out how to chest feed”.

She has routinely targeted Dr Rachel Levine, the first openly trans federal official approved by the Senate and the first openly trans four-star admiral in US history.

Boebert deadnamed Levine and labelled her as a ‘groomer’ – a slur routinely used against the LGBTQ+ community – in a hateful post on Twitter published in July 2022.

In recent times, she’s baselessly accused drag performers, trans people and LGBTQ+ allies such as teachers of ‘grooming’ kids.

She compared gender-affirming healthcare to mutilation and attacked the inclusion of trans athletes in sports in the past. The Colorado lawmaker also suggested children shouldn’t see LGBTQ+ characters on TV shows.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.