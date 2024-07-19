Cheyenne Jackson is just one of the queer cast members in new zombie horror, Queens of the Dead.

Move over, Slay, tit seems here’s a new comedy-horror, starring drag queens and queer actors, on the block.

Co-written and directed by Tina Romero, Queens of the Dead is set to “pay tribute to the zombies from [her father, George A] Romero’s classic zombie films, with a fresh, contemporary and queer twist, promising to offer a genre-smashing, glam-gore thrill ride through the zombie apocalypse.”

The official plot of the movie, according to Deadline, reads: “An eclectic group of drag queens, club kids and frenemies must put aside their personal dramas and use their unique skills to combat the brain-thirsty undead when a zombie apocalypse breaks out during their drag show in Brooklyn.”

The cast, though, is the real selling point. Jackson, seen in American Horror Story: Roanoke and Glee) joins Pose mother Dominique Jackson and Drag Race: All Stars 9‘s Nina West in the line-up

Dominique Jackson is starring in Queens of the Dead. (HBO)

The new film also features I Saw The TV Glow‘s non-binary star Brigette Lundy-Paine, as well as Katy O’Brian, seen recently appeared opposite K-Stew in Love Lies Bleeding, and Fire Island stars Margaret Cho and Tomas Matos.

Look out also for Mean Girls star Jaquel Spivey, Riki Lindhome (Knives Out) and Shaunette Renée Wilson (Black Panther and Billions).

Director Romero said: “This is the cast of my wildest dreams. In a movie about survival, you gotta love and root for the survival crew. Every single person in this ensemble brings such a special and specific flavour. The result is truly a magic sauce.”