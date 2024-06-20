Drag Race winner has a big ‘issue’ with All Stars 9

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 2 champion Alaska has spoken about the “issue” with All Stars 9‘s non-elimination format, and why the contestants are “not pleased”.

All Stars 9 is the first season in Drag Race history to have a cast compete for charity, rather than a cash prize for themselves, and the second to not feature eliminations. Although the season has provided some mild drama, a lack of stakes has left some people disappointed.

In the latest episode, the eight queens took part in the national drag convention roast, with a guest appearance from Bob The Drag Queen. Angeria Paris VanMicheals and Plastique Tiara took the top two spots.

Speaking on recap podcast Race Chaser, with season four firebrand Willam, Alaska pointed to some sour looks from the contestants, exposing the season’s flaws.

“The girls are tired of the shooting schedule and a little annoyed at having to be there,” Alaska claimed while discussing the episode’s companion show Untucked. “Gottmik is not pleased, p*ssed, not happy, annoyed, for not getting [praised] by the judges, I think.”

Alaska went on to say that Vanessa Vanjie and Gottmik were particularly quiet. “I think that this speaks to one of the issues that maybe was unforeseen with a season where no one goes home.

You may like to watch

“The girls who are kind of in the middle, who aren’t doing bad, but just aren’t the featured players this week, they know it, and so they’re like… bored.

“They’re like: ‘Well f**k it, what am I gonna do? I’m not gonna give if it’s not my episode, I’m done for the day. I’m not in the top, there is no bottom’.”

The episode ended with VanMicheals beating Tiara in the lip-sync, and cutting off Roxxxy Andrews from receiving a beautiful benefactress badge next week – for the second time.

Every queen on the cast has at least one badge so far, except Shannel.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 airs on Fridays on Paramount+ in the US and WOW Presents Plus internationally.