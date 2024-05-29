Andrew Scott joined the cast of Knives Out for the third instalment of the murder mystery film.

According to Variety, the Fleabag actor is set to star in Rhian Johnson’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Scott joins the likes of Challengers’ Josh O’Connor and Priscilla’s Cailee Spaeny.

Scott has most recently starred in an eight-part Netflix series, Ripley, taking on the role of the scheming serial killer. And it seems that his streak on the streaming platform will continue, as he’s set to appear in Netflix’s Knives Out 3.

Details of the roles Scott and his co-stars are gearing up to play in Knives Out 3 have not yet come to light, but they’re set to join Daniel Craig reprising his role as private detective Benoit Blanc.

PinkNews has contacted a representative of Andrew Scott for a comment on the matter.

Johnson returns to direct the film, which he will also produce with Ram Bergman. The movie follows from 2019’s Knives Out, and 2022’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, both of which achieved Oscar nods as whodunnit screenplays.

The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man. pic.twitter.com/pdDXRDmwcI — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 24, 2024

“I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is,” Johnson posted on X after announcing the third film’s title. “There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies.”

In his recent film accolades, Scott’s All of Us Strangers garnered six BAFTA nominations in 2024. Despite the film achieving global critical acclaim, it was snubbed from the winners’ list on the night. The film was hailed as an emotional, deeply moving watch — particularly for LGBTQ+ viewers who might have felt misunderstood in their formative years.

Andrew Haigh’s psychological adaptation of the Japanese ghost story Strangers previously received nods for Outstanding British Film, Adapted Screenplay, Supporting Actress, Supporting Actor and Casting, and also marked the first nomination for Haigh as Director at the BAFTAs.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is coming to Netflix in 2025.