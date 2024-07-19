Sabrina Carpenter ticket prices revealed for her UK and European tour.

Sabrina Carpenter recently announced details of the UK and European leg of her tour – and these are the ticket prices.

The singer confirmed that she’ll be taking her Short n’ Sweet Tour to arena venues across Europe in 2025.

It’ll be in support of her upcoming album of the same name, which features record-breaking hit singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please”.

The tour is set to begin in Dublin on 3 March before heading to Birmingham, London, Glasgow and Manchester.

She will then headline venues in the likes of Paris, Berlin and Brussels before finishing up in Amsterdam on 23 March.

It will mark her biggest shows to date and will follow up the North American leg of the tour, which kicks off in September.

Ahead of Sabrina Carpenter tickets going on sale this month, you can find out everything we know so far about prices and the seating plan below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

What are the Sabrina Carpenter ticket prices for her UK and European tour?

Tickets for the UK shows have been confirmed to priced at the following:

Standard tickets: £58.45 – £115.20.

This is for seated and standing tickets, but a full tiered breakdown is yet to be announced by the singer or venues.

While the ticket prices for her show in Amsterdam have been confirmed, and it’s likely that these will be the prices for the rest of her European shows:

General admission standing – €90,94

Standard seated tickets – €62,94 / €74,14 / €90,94

Premium seats – €118,94

It’s also been confirmed that there will be Team Sabrina VIP packages. The prices for these will be revealed once they go on sale next week. You can find out more and sign up at instagram.com/teamsabrina.

What’s the seating plan for Sabrina Carpenter’s UK and European tour?

This is the confirmed seating plan for the Short n’ Sweet Tour, which features tiered seating (with standard and premium tickets available) as well as general admission standing on the floor level.

The seating plan should give you an idea of what ticket type you’ll be after when they go on sale this month.

Sabrina Carpenter’s UK & Europe “Short n' Sweet Tour” stage layout! pic.twitter.com/pcqR4vBp4i — Sabrina Daily Updates 💋 (@SCdailyupdates) July 18, 2024

How do I get tickets?

Fans who pre-order her album from the official store before 5pm local time on Monday, 22 July will receive access to a presale.

You will receive your presale code and ticket link by 7pm on Monday, 22 July, with the presale opening from 10am local time on Tuesday, 23 July.

For other presales taking place you can check your preferred listing below.

Tickets for the tour will then go on general sale at 10am local time on 26 July via Ticketmaster.