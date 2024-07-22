Janet Jackson is taking her ‘Together Again Tour’ to UK and Europe

Janet Jackson is headlining a huge UK and European arena tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The pop icon will bring her Together Again Tour to Europe in late 2024 marking her first shows in a number of years.

The tour will see her celebrate her 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestone for one of her most critically acclaimed albums – 35 years of Rhythm Nation.

It’s been confirmed that the tour will begin on 25 September in Paris and head to the likes of London and Manchester.

She will then take the Together Again Tour to Munich, Berlin, Cologne, Antwerp and finish up in Glasgow on 13 October.

The news came after the singer teased European tour dates in early 2024 in a clip posted to X.

“I’m so excited about March, about this summer and a few surprises after that… it’s gonna be a lot of fun, we can’t wait,” she told fans.

But then at the end of the video she said “Europe”, before laughing and blowing a kiss at the camera, with fans speculating an announcement.

She was previously scheduled to perform across the UK and Europe in 2016 as part of the Unbreakable World Tour, but these dates were cancelled due to her pregnancy.

The singer’s last show in Europe was at 2019’s Glastonbury Festival, which saw her perform an extensive setlist of some of her biggest hits.

She’s currently in the midst of the North American leg of the tour, which is scheduled to finish on 30 July in Phoenix.

The tour – which takes its name from the single of the same name – sees the singer perform her greatest hits.

This includes the track taken from her groundbreaking album, The Velvet Rope as well as the likes of “All for You”, “Control”, “Rhythm Nation”, “Scream”, “If” and many more.

You can find out everything you need to know about Janet Jackson tickets for her UK and European tour below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

How to get Janet Jackson tickets for her UK and European tour?

They’re now available to buy for all dates at ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.fr / ticketmaster.be / ticketmaster.de / ticketmaster.nl.

Tickets are priced between £69.80 – £160.60 in the UK and €88 – €413 for the European shows, while VIP packages are also available and you can check your local listing below for more details.