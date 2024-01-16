Janet Jackson announces 2024 North American tour dates and ticket details.

Janet Jackson announces 2024 North American tour: dates, tickets and presale info
Janet Jackson has announced a headline 2024 North American tour – and this is how to get tickets.
The pop icon has revealed more dates for her Together Again Tour to take place across the summer.
Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 19 January via Ticketmaster.
The latest leg of the tour will see Janet Jackson head to Palm Desert on 4 June and finish up in Phoenix on the 30 July.
Other dates will include the likes of Boston, Toronto, Brooklyn, Orlando, Austin, Charlotte and more across June and July.
The tour – which takes its name from the single of the same name – sees the singer perform her greatest hits.
This includes the track taken from her groundbreaking album, The Velvet Rope as well as the likes of “All for You”, “Control”, “Rhythm Nation”, “Scream”, “If” and many more.
She’s previously been joined by support acts Lil Kim, Ludacris and TLC, with the upcoming leg featuring rapper Nelly.
You can find out more information about tickets and the Together Again Tour dates below.
How to get tickets
They go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday, 19 January via Ticketmaster.
Presale tickets begin at 10am local time on 17 January. This includes VIP packages and artist presale for those signed up to Janet Jackson’s mailing list.
Others taking place from 10am local time on 18 January include a Ticketmaster presale, local venue presale and Spotify presale.
You can check out the full tour schedule and your local listing for more ticket details below.
Janet Jackson tour dates
- 4 June – Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs – tickets
- 6 June – Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – tickets
- 8 June – Inglewood, CA Kia Forum – tickets
- 9 June – Anaheim, CA Honda Center – tickets
- 11 June – Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center – tickets
- 12 June – San Francisco, CA Chase Center – tickets
- 14 June – West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre – tickets
- 16 June – Denver, CO Ball Arena – tickets
- 18 June – Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center – tickets
- 19 June – Chicago, IL United Center – tickets
- 21 June – Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – tickets
- 22 June – Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center – tickets
- 23 June – Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse – tickets
- 25 June – Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – tickets
- 26 June – Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center – tickets
- 28 June – Boston, MA TD Garden – tickets
- 29 June – Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre – tickets
- 2 July – Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre – tickets
- 3 July – Toronto, ON, CA Scotiabank Arena – tickets
- 5 July – Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater – tickets
- 6 July – Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium – tickets
- 9 July – Newark, NJ Prudential Center – tickets
- 10 July – Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center – tickets
- 12 July – Washington, DC Capital One Arena – tickets
- 13 July – Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena – tickets
- 14 July – Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion – tickets
- 16 July – Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds – tickets
- 18 July – West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – tickets
- 20 July – Orlando, FL Kia Center – tickets
- 21 July – Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena – tickets
- 23 July – New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center – tickets
- 25 July – Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena – tickets
- 26 July – Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center – tickets
- 27 July – Austin, TX Moody Center ATX – tickets
- 30 July – Phoenix, AZ Footprint Cente – tickets
