Janet Jackson announces 2024 North American tour dates and ticket details.

Janet Jackson has announced a headline 2024 North American tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The pop icon has revealed more dates for her Together Again Tour to take place across the summer.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 19 January via Ticketmaster.

The latest leg of the tour will see Janet Jackson head to Palm Desert on 4 June and finish up in Phoenix on the 30 July.

Other dates will include the likes of Boston, Toronto, Brooklyn, Orlando, Austin, Charlotte and more across June and July.

The tour – which takes its name from the single of the same name – sees the singer perform her greatest hits.

This includes the track taken from her groundbreaking album, The Velvet Rope as well as the likes of “All for You”, “Control”, “Rhythm Nation”, “Scream”, “If” and many more.

She’s previously been joined by support acts Lil Kim, Ludacris and TLC, with the upcoming leg featuring rapper Nelly.

You can find out more information about tickets and the Together Again Tour dates below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday, 19 January via Ticketmaster.

Presale tickets begin at 10am local time on 17 January. This includes VIP packages and artist presale for those signed up to Janet Jackson’s mailing list.

Others taking place from 10am local time on 18 January include a Ticketmaster presale, local venue presale and Spotify presale.

You can check out the full tour schedule and your local listing for more ticket details below.