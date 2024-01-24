Janet Jackson teases tour announcement for Europe

Janet Jackson has teased an announcement for Europe – with fans hoping for a headline tour.

The pop icon recently extended her Together Again Tour across North America, but it left fans in Europe disappointed.

It’s been a number of years since Jackson has performed across the continent, but an announcement might be coming soon.

In a clip posted to X (Twitter), she said: “I’m so excited about March, about this summer and a few surprises after that… it’s gonna be a lot of fun, we can’t wait.”

But the standout part is the singer ending the clip saying: “Europe”, before laughing and blowing a kiss at the camera.

You may like to watch

This has led to fans hoping for a European tour announcement, with one replying: “Mother is coming!!!! We’re no longer the forgotten children.”

Another said: “EUROPEE????? Omg MOTHER.”

While somebody else said: “Thank you!!!!!!!! Europe tease let me get my account ready now.”

She was previously scheduled to perform across the UK and Europe in 2016 as part of the Unbreakable World Tour, but these dates were cancelled due to her pregnancy.

The singer’s last show in Europe was at 2019’s Glastonbury Festival, which saw her perform an extensive setlist of some of her biggest hits.

So, fans will be anticipating the announcement of some European dates as part of her Together Again Tour in the coming months.

The tour – which takes its name from the single of the same name – sees the singer perform her greatest hits.

This includes the track taken from her groundbreaking album, The Velvet Rope as well as the likes of “All for You”, “Control”, “Rhythm Nation”, “Scream”, “If” and many more.

The recently announced North American leg of the tour will see her head to Palm Desert on 4 June and finish up in Phoenix on the 30 July.

Tickets for her North American tour dates are now available to buy from Ticketmaster.