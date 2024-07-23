House of the Dragon’s steamy same-sex kiss between Rhaenyra and Mysaria in season two episode six was, we now know, unscripted.

The fiery kiss between Queen Rhaenyra and her ally, Mysaria, in the Game of Thrones spin-off sent fans into the stratosphere after they initially hypothesised a relationship between the monarch and her former best friend Alicent Hightower.

But, according to reports, the moment wasn’t initially scripted and instead put together by non-binary actor Emma D’Arcy, who plays House of the Dragon‘s usurped heir to the trhone, Rhaenyra.

Sonoya Mizuno, who plays Mysaria, told The Wrap that while their intimacy was intentional, it was initially meant to be just an affectionate moment.

“It wasn’t scripted as a kiss,” Mizuno said. “I think it was scripted as… there’s just breath between them or something, and then whatever happens is interrupted.

“Because we were separate in the room … [and] Mysaria has told this story, [D’Arcy] felt the instinct to hold her, to comfort her. From that, it felt so organic to go into the kiss.”

During the intense moment of episode six, Rhaenyra and Mysaria discuss their situation, complimenting each other on their strength in the face of chaotic events.

Mysaria then goes in for a hug, which quickly becomes a passionate kiss.

“Initially, there’s huge feelings of empathy and gratitude towards this person,” D’Arcy told Variety. “Rhaenyra is hugely affected by the life that Mysaria has lived so bravely. Then, they are two bodies completely overrun by touch.

“As soon as they embrace and their bodies are touching, I think it’s pure bodily desire.”

Fans certainly felt that desire.

“If I say that Rhaenyra and Mysaria’s kiss is thousands of times hotter than any of the straight sex scenes on the show, then what?” one fan wrote.

While the steamy moment is every bit a win for sapphic fans, it doesn’t last long, with the queen being forced to travel in search of a rogue dragon rider.