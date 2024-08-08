Trans House of the Dragon star Abigail Thorn has revealed whether her newly-introduced character Admiral Sharako Lohar is a top or a bottom during sex.

Introduced in the final episode of season two of Games of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon, Abigail Thorn’s fearsome Triarchy Admiral, Sharako Lohar, plays a pivotal role in securing the Greens a fleet of naval firepower to take the fight to the Blacks.

Played by the trans YouTuber and Acolyte star, Admiral Sharako Lohar is a widely respected (and feared) figure in Westeros.

Lohar tells Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall) that in order to wield her fleet’s power, he must first impress her.

Given the Triarchy officials refer to Lohar as “he,” Tyland was initially expecting to meet with a man.

Instead, he discovers that she’s a woman who uses he/him pronouns and apparently has several wives.

You may like to watch

Impressing her involves mud wrestling, and, as a parting gift, Lohar says she wants Tyland to impregnate her wives. “How… many wives do you have?” Lannister responds, sounding a bit worried.

But when asked what the people really want to know, Thorn has joked with Decider over whether Lohar is a top or a bottom – in other words, does she take an active or passive role during sex? Generally, a bottom is the receiver, a top is the giver, and vers is someone who does both.

“Interesting question I wondered is: Does Sharako top or bottom?” Thorn said as part of a longer answer, to which the interviewer replied: “I mean, maybe it depends on the wife?”

“That’s what I think, too,” Thorn agreed.

Abigail Thorn had been talking about gender in the world of House of the Dragon, and how Sharako Lohar (who is a male in the book that the HBO smash is based on), is referred to using ‘he/ him’ pronouns before being introduced onscreen.

“[It’s] interesing,” Thorn admits, adding: “Sharako is really the culmination of some of the themes that we have in Season 2 of the show because women coming into our power is a big part of it.

“For example, Rhaenyra’s arc through the series is realising that she’s got to go and pick up a sword and fight herself. There’s a lot of moments of her in the castle being treated as a precious doll by her advisors and so on and she rebels against this.

“And I think Sharako embodies those themes by being a woman who doesn’t do what women are typically expected to do in our society. She leads men, she fights, she sexually pursues women and men, and she doesn’t take any crap from anyone.”

She added: “I think the leaders of the Triarchy are like, ‘Yeah, she must be some kind of guy. I mean, let’s not bring it up because if we say, “Hey, get back in the kitchen!”, she’ll kill us. You know, she’s carrying like eight knives and a sword. Let’s not go there.’ If you say, ‘Make me a sandwich with one of those,’ it’s gonna end up in your eye socket.

“I think most of the time they’re just like, ‘Let’s just let her do her thing.’ I don’t think Sharako particularly gives a damn what the people think of her or what they all say about her.”

There’s sure to be more Admiral Sharako Lohar in House of the Dragon’s third season, which was renewed before season two even premiered.

House of the Dragon season two is available on HBO and Max in the US and on Sky Atlantic and Now in the UK.