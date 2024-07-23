Morphine Love Dion, star of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16, has been injured in a car crash that left one person dead.

Morphine, who placed on the sixteenth season of flagship franchise RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2024, was attending fan convention DragCon LA on the 19 and 20 July.

As confirmed by Entertainment Weekly, she was injured early Sunday morning in a crash that left one person dead. Five others were also reportedly injured in the accident on the 10 freeway in L.A.’s Jefferson Park area.

A statement posted to the Miami based performer’s Instagram Story read that, “Morphine was in a serious car accident while in an Uber.

“She suffered multiple injuries but is grateful to be alive. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers. Some space and time is appreciated as she focuses on healing.”

Canada’s Drag Racestar Kaos, who appeared on season three of the Brooke Lynn-Hytes hosted spinoff, was also involved in the crash, as confirmed by Xunami Muse, who wrote on X that the pair were in the same car.

Kaos, who was eliminated in ninth place during the 2022 season, posted a similar statement to Morphine.

“I am OK, just been on bed rest,” she wrote. “I will be making a post explaining what happened this weekend once I am in the right headspace and also can explain it all and the accident.

“For now resting and sorry won’t be posting any DragCon stuff right now either that will come later prob next week!”

The California Highway Patrol were called to the one-vehicle accident at around 3.30am, according to local news, although other cars are said to have crashed at the scene and created a pile-up. One person was trapped in their car and later died from their injuries, police told ABC7.

An Uber spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly: “Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by this gut-wrenching crash. We are working to get in touch with the driver and riders to check on their well-being.”

Morphine’s Drag Race sisters have sent their love and well wishes to the queen. Kandy Muse wrote: “Please keep [Morphine] in your thoughts, wishing you a speedy recovery, mi amor,” and Sapphira Cristál posted: “Everyone show Morphine some love. So happy my sister and everyone involved is safe and OK.”

Xunami later wrote: “It’s been the scariest two days ever but so happy [she] and everyone else in the car are doing fine.”