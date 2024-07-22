RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Kennedy Davenport has spoken about her partner’s miscarriage, having previously announced the pregnancy.

The dancing diva of Texas herself has recently returned to screens in the sophomore season of Up North spinoff Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World, after last appearing in the Drag Race Werk Room for All Stars 3 in 2018.

Fans were overjoyed to see Kennedy return (and slay the season’s first Maxi Challenge of girl groups alongside Lemon and Drag Race UK‘s Cheryl), and even more so when Kennedy revealed that her partner, a trans man, was pregnant with the pair’s child.

But since then, she has revealed the news that he had suffered a miscarriage.

“All my loved ones should [k]now,” she wrote in a statement posted to X, before explaining, “I have to take this opportunity to stay transparent to my friends[,] my fans and community.”

“When filming anything Drag Race related, you are not in touch with the outside world and your phones are taken until you are finished filming,” she wrote on X/Twitter. “Unfortunately, while I was filming, [her partner] Messia Adonís and I miscarried [in March 2024].”

Continuing, Kennedy Davenport, who first appeared on season seven of Drag Race in 2015, shared that the pair are “now in a good head space to talk and share.”

“We both understand that God makes no mistakes and we understand what he has for us, will be for us. We both live our lives to be a testament for others, to help, elevate, motivate and encourage.

“I want to thank you all for the love and support that you have shown thus far. Continue with God first and have an awesome day.”

Kennedy’s heartbreaking announcement was met with support from her Drag Race sisters and fans. Shea Couleé wrote: “I’m so sorry for your loss,” under the post and Mrs Kasha Davis added: “I love you [Kennedy} and Mr Davis and I send you both all our positivity and light.”

Kennedy is competing alongside Eureka! and Alexis Mateo as the American delegation for Canada Vs. The World. They are facing off against Lemon, Miss Fiercalicious and Tynomi Banks on the home team, Le Fil and Cheryl from Drag Race UK and La Kahena from Drag Race France.

If this story has affected you, you can visit The Miscarriage Association for support, information and help services.

Season two of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World is available on BBC iPlayer in the UK, Crave in Canada, and WOW Presents Plus globally.