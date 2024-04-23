RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 did not feature a traditional reunion episode, but here’s when the queens will be discussing all the show’s drama, delusion and drag.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 may have only just crowned Nymphia Wind in a gagworthy finale featuring Kylie Minogue, Elvira: Mistress of the Dark herself and a fierce appearance from previous champion Sasha Colby – but fans were still disappointed at the lack of a traditional ‘reunion’ episode for the season.

Long a staple of the Drag Race franchise, the reunion episodes give the queens of each season a chance to brutally drag each other respectfully discuss the biggest gags, bust-ups and wins of the season, and have been responsible for some of the show’s most iconic moments.

Fans were somewhat perplexed, therefore, when season 16 – one of the most drama-filled seasons of recent years, thanks largely to Plane Jane – seemed to have skipped over a reunion in favour of a LipSync LaLaPaRuza smackdown episode.

Fear not, however: a reunion is coming, and here’s when.

Will RuPaul’s Drag Race, season 16, have a reunion?

Short answer: yes!

Longer answer: yes, but not in the traditional sense. The reunion this year will be in the form on an episode of Bring Back My Girls; a long running ‘reunion’ show hosted by rotating Drag Race judge, Ts Madison.

The episode will be filmed live at RuPaul’s Drag Con LA, 2024, which will take place on 20 July, 2024.

The caption for the post encouraged fans to drop their own questions for the queens in the comments.

Bring Back My Girls has thus far had three seasons, and featured reunions between various Drag Race casts, including Drag Race: All Stars, Drag Race UK, Drag Race Down Under and Canada’s Drag Race.

Season 16 of Drag Race has had some iconic moments which deserve discussion at a reunion; Plane Jane and Amanda Tori Meating’s feud, Q’s penchant for being a sore loser and Morphine Love Dion’s lip sync win in the LaLaPaRuza to name a few.

Undoubtedly, Nymphia Wind’s win will also be discussed – as well as her congratulatory messages from the President of Taiwan and Lady Gaga.

That’s not the only Drag Race content coming up, though: fans will be either thrilled or exhausted to learn that All Stars 9 will be hitting screens next month, and if the rumoured cast list is anything to go by, fans are in for a treat.

Bring Back My Girls and RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 are available to stream on WOW Presents Plus in the UK and internationally.